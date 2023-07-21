After a week and a half of high-level tennis, a team of Guam tennis players departed the 2023 Pacific Oceania Junior Championships in Lautoka, Fiji, with finals appearances in singles and doubles and as the tournament’s third-place finisher.

Guam's boys team, in the 12U teams competition, placed second.

“All the way from boys 12s, girls 12s, to the 14s and 16s, the tournament was very well played,” said head coach Kishan Wickramasinghe.

With a bronze medal performance for Guam, they finished behind No. 1 Tahiti and No. 2 Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

In individual competition, Guam’s successes included singles finals berths from Fremont “Monti” Gibson and Kevin Seo. Ultimately, Gibson lost the U16 girls singles gold medal match to Tahiti’s Mehetia Boosie 6-2, 6-4. Seo, who played in U14 boys division, suffered a back injury and lost to Saipan’s La Hunn Lam 6-1, 4-1 (RET). Guam’s Jonny Jackson, who teamed with Saipan’s Erwin Tayshawn and played in the U16 boys doubles division gold medal match, lost to Tahiti’s Hiva Kelley and Keanau Lei Foc 7-5, 6-7 (9), 16-14.

Jackson, Guam’s lone competitor in the U16 boys division, struggled with his partner as they learned to play as a team and advanced through the draw.

“Me and Erwin have been playing against each other since the U12s and this was our first time playing together, so our chemistry was off,” Jackson said. “I know that our opponents have been playing doubles together since they were 10.”

After the finals loss, Jackson told The Guam Daily Post that he was pleased but disappointed after coming so close to the gold medal but having it slip through their fingers.

“We lost, but we were the heavy underdogs, so we were happy to put up a good fight,” said Jackson, adding that the newly-formed duo was down a match point and forced a super tiebreak. “The second set tiebreak was really tight, but we knew they were a little bit nervous because they had a match point at 5-6, 40-40, so we took advantage of it.”

Along with Jackson’s silver medal in doubles, he earned a fourth-place finish in singles. In the U16 boys third-place match, Jackson lost to Lei Foc 6-2, 6-3.

“This tournament could’ve definitely gone better for me, but I have three tournaments ahead, two here in Fiji and one in Sydney, Australia, so I have those to look forward to,” Jackson said.

Sydney Packbier

Wickramasinghe told the Post he was most impressed with Sydney Packbier, who finished fourth in the U16 girls singles division. In the semifinals, Packbier lost to No. 1-seeded Mahinarangi Warren 7-5, 6-1.

“The semis match was tough,” Packbier said. “I played the girl that went on to win the entire tournament. … I played my hardest and tried different strategies, but, in the end, she was just the stronger player.”

After the loss, Packbier played Boosie in the third-place match. Although Packbier lost in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, she felt that she played her best tennis.

“Although I lost my third-place match that I played today, I consider it a success because that was some of the best I’ve played, not just this tournament, but overall, in my game,” she said. “I was attacking and setting up points. I was being smart about my shots and overall having good rallies. So, yes, I’d say that although I didn’t medal in singles, I’m pleased with the way I played.”

Packbier, who will age out of next year’s POJC, said she was happy to have played so well and recognized Fiji as a productive tournament.

“Overall, I’d say playing in POJC was a positive experience,” she said. “I got to play some good tennis and challenge myself against players that I’ve grown up with, seeing them at this tournament since we were 11.”

With the 32nd installment of the POJC neatly etched in the record books, Wickramasinghe thanked Guam National Tennis Federation President Torgun Smith for making Guam’s participation in the tournament a reality. He also praised all of Guam’s roster members, including coach Josh Cepeda, Gibson, Jackson, Packbier, Seo, Camelo Chen, Leila Mercado, Daniel “Aki” Noble, Lana Noble, Malachi O’Brien, Faith Perera, Amelie Perez Terlaje, Leah San Agustin and Rachel San Agustin.

“I think Guam is poised for something special,” Wickramasinghe said.