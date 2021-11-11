Guam gymnastics vaults into international federation

The Guam Gymnastics Federation is now a member of the International Gymnastics Federation.

On Nov. 7, the third and final day of the 83rd FIG Congress in Antalya, Turkey, congress members voted to admit Guam and six other national gymnastics federations as affiliate members.

The other nations to join FIG are the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Lesotho, Rwanda, Sierra Leone. and Togo.

“This honor has been a goal since the GGF began its formation in 2014, and then was welcomed into the Guam National Olympic Committee and the Oceania Gymnastics Union back in 2019,” said Jayne Flores, GGF president. “We are very much indebted to the members and staff of the OGU, who encouraged and supported us in our efforts to develop the sport of gymnastics on Guam and gain membership in the FIG.”

Oceania Gymnastics President Kitty Chiller echoes the excitement.

“This is a wonderful achievement for the region as we continue to look to build the capacity and capability of our member federations,” Chilled said in a news release.

“From hosting OGU-funded coaching workshops here on island for gymnasts, dancers and cheerleaders, to the acquisition of equipment like our air floor strip, the OGU has been extremely helpful in our efforts,” added Ric Heath, GGF board member and owner/coach of Island Twisters Gymnastics Club.

Flores noted that membership in the FIG can bring additional opportunities for the federation and athlete development.

“Membership to an International sports body is crucial to all National Sports Federations,” she said.

"This recognition will allow Guam gymnastics athletes more opportunities to grow within the sport,” said GNOC Secretary-General Robert J. Steffy. “With this, GNOC extends our congratulations to the Guam Gymnastics Federation on their acceptance as a member of the International Gymnastics Federation.”