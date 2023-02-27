Team Guam ended its participation in the International Tennis Federation Billie Jean King Cup Juniors tournament in Colombo, Sri Lanka Saturday on a high note, shutting out Saudi Arabia 2-0 in the ninth-to-14th-place playoffs

In No. 1 singles, Guam’s Fremont Gibson defeated Saudi Arabia’s Daniyah Alzuhair 6-3, 6-3.

“I went into the match not expecting it to be easy,” Gibson said. “The beginning of the second set really started to test my willpower, being down 1-2 and then 2-3. I was struggling to keep my confidence, but I focused myself and went for my shots and was able to close out the next two games, and then the set.

“For me, it’s always such an honor to be able to play for Guam.”

In the No. 2 singles rubber, Guam’s Sydney Packbier beat Naya Souhail 6-2, 6-1.

Spanning five days, Gibson won 4 of 5 singles matches.

“Overall, the tournament was a great experience and I am taking a lot away from it,” Gibson said.

Packbier, just as lethal as Gibson, also won 4 of 5 singles matches.

“I think that this tournament was one of my best tournaments I’ve ever competed in,” Packbier said. “I excelled both technically and mentally, and that was demonstrated in my wins.”

Before leaving for Sri Lanka, Packbier, the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam defending singles champion, was dominating high school tennis. In nearly two years she hasn't been tested, which, in her mind, raised doubts about her abilities. But after a successful campaign at the Billie Jean King tournament, she knows she can go toe-to-toe with the region's best.

Packbier said that she proved to herself that she's on the same level as these girls and has the ability to hold her ground in higher level tournaments like this.

“It’s also always very nice to represent Guam in any competitions like these,” said the St. John's School sophomore.

Throughout the tournament, Packbier kept surprising herself, knocking off the No. 5 seed and adapting to clay, a surface she had only seen on television.

“Every second I was out in those courts I was learning something new about myself and my game, and that’s something I’ll take with me as I keep on competing and playing tennis,” she said.

Throughout the two weeks, Guam defeated Malaysia, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, only falling to Nepal 2-1. In round-robin pool play, which took place in Group C, Malaysia, Nepal and Guam had each won two ties. But based on total matches won, only Malaysia and Nepal advanced to the upper echelon playoffs. However, after Saturday’s playoff round, no team from Group C finished in the top four. Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Singapore and Turkmenistan finished atop the leaderboard.

Team Guam coach Kishan Wicks described the event as a “fabulous experience.”

“They won all their matches, except for the first match,” he said. “That was an amazing result to win all the other matches.”

Although the loss to Qatar was bitter, it served as an excellent learning experience for the entire team.

“I didn't know what to expect coming into this tournament,” Gibson said. “Having to play on clay was super different than to what I was used to, but I knew I needed to try my best to get used to it.”

Gibson described her first match as “rough,” sharing she “had no feel for the court and the ball.”

“But after the first day, I learned to evolve and control my game on clay and become more comfortable with the surface,” she added.

If team Guam had won one more match, they would have advanced to the higher level playoffs. Reflecting on the tournament, Wicks, a former Sri Lanka national champion who manages the Guam National Tennis Center, knows just how close they came.

“I strongly believe if that match result was a little bit different, we would have probably been in the finals of the entire tournament for the girls - easily,” he said.

Team Guam coach Christian Penafiel enjoyed watching the pair become familiar with clay and winning big matches.

“I have traveled with Syd and Monti the most and witnessing their best performance yet is the greatest moment for me this week,” he said after sweeping Saudi Arabia. “I'm very proud of them!”

In boys Davis Cup Juniors competition, which also took place on the clay courts in Colombo, team Guam defeated Maldives 2-1, giving the boys their first win. In a thrilling three-set marathon match, Guam’s No. 1 Jonny Jackson defeated Maldives' Daoud Shaheeb 7-6(5), 3-6, 10-3. In the No. 2 singles match, Guam’s Jacob Ji lost to Muhammed Nooh Nazih 6-1, 6-2. Ji, who lost all of his singles matches, won his doubles match Saturday. In a tough two-setter, Jackson and Ji defeated Nooh Nazih and Muhamed Rasheed 6-3, 7-5. The win gave the Guam boys their first team win of the tournament, 2-1.

“They got their first, amazing doubles victory in the entire tournament today,” Wicks said. “So, that is a great accomplishment for Jacob Ji.”

“Over the course of the week, I feel like I played very good, but the surface was the biggest challenge for me,” Jackson said. “But every challenge is a good experience for me. Going forward, playing tennis, I'm so excited to go home and finish out the rest of the season and hopefully play good in the All-Island boys singles.”

“I'm very proud of Jonny Jackson,” Wicks said. “He actually did what he was supposed to come here and do - high performance. Overall, I believe that we have a really good crop of juniors who can actually do something in the international arena.”

Also representing Guam, Amelie Perez-Terlaje competed on the girls team. Perez-Terlaje never did notch that first win, but came close and gained valuable experience.

“I have great hope for Guam junior tennis,” Wicks said. “We have some really good players, we just have to keep them motivated and playing strong.”