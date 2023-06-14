The weather from Typhoon Chedeng, which was a few hundred miles northeast of Manila, pounded the Philippines, but the Ironman 70.3 Subic Bay Philippines and 2023 Century Tuna Ironman Philippines went according to schedule.

Despite torrential downpour, powerful wind, huge surf and slick roads, all five endurance athletes from Guam, in their race distances and divisions, placed in the top 10. With three islanders competing in the Ironman 70.3 Subic Bay Philippines, Craig Weymouth, John Chamorro and Rafael “Bong” Mojas delivered praiseworthy performances. Weymouth, in 5 hours, 39 minutes, 18 seconds, placed third in the men’s 55-59 division. Chamorro, in 5:11:59, placed seventh in the men’s 25-29 division. Mojas, in 7:00:58, placed eighth in the men’s 55-59 division.

"John Chamorro, congratulations at Ironman 70.3," said Guam Triathlon Federation President Weymouth. "Great effort! At only 25, first time, the future is looking very bright. Well done!"

Guam’s John Carlo “Caloi” Baguyo and Rolando Palmes Jr., who competed in the full Ironman, amid less-than-ideal conditions, delivered impressive performances. Baguyo, in 11:15:16, placed fourth in the men’s 30-34 division. Palmes Jr., in 12:16:52, placed 10th in the men’s 35-39 division.

"A giant congratulations to Caloi and Jay-r (Rolando) for strong finishes - full Ironman, 140 miles of torture!" Weymouth said.

Mojas breaks through

In the day and later the waning moments leading to the race, Mojas, 56, thought about pulling out. With the impression of Typhoon Mawar - which devastated Guam three weeks ago - indelibly etched in his mind, he felt more than a little uneasy as he thought about dipping his toes in the water.

“When I saw the water condition on race day, I wanted to back out already,” Mojas said. “I was so quiet when we got to the line," he said, adding that the conditions were "rough and the big waves were coming in."

“It was so scary,” he said.

As Mojas pulled away from the shore, he noticed several swimmers being tossed around like minnows.

“A lot of swimmers were rescued just a few meters away from the shoreline,” he said.

Slowly, nervously, Mojas swam through the breakers as he tried to convince himself that everything was going to be alright.

“I just focused on counting my strokes and kept talking to myself to be calm and slow,” he said. “Eventually, I was able to get my rhythm, kept going, and was happy to see land again.”

Weymouth said that he is "super happy" for Mojas, especially it being his first Ironman and how much he was not looking forward to the swim.

"Congratulations!" he beamed.

An hour and eight minutes after embarking on the swim, Mojas began the bike, then, the run.

“I love biking when it is raining,” he said. “The road was so nice and the view was so beautiful. Running in the rain is always fun,” Mojas said, adding that he was so happy to finish the race.

“Being in the top 10 made it so special,” he said.

Baguyo blows through the bay

Mojas wasn’t the only competitor from Guam who struggled in Subic Bay. Baguyo, 33, also battled the brash breakers and unrelenting seas.

“There's a lot of people that didn't finish the race, or even start the swim because you can’t even see the buoys,” he said.

Had conditions been ideal, which they were anything but, Baguyo still wouldn’t have liked the swim. Although he has been competing in triathlon for 10 years, water makes him wince.

“Because I'm not really a swimmer, swimming is like surviving,” he said.

After he completed the first of two laps, pushed and pulled in every direction but straight, Baguyo began the second lap. He had already swum so much and he was in pain.

“After my first lap, I felt my shoulder was tight, because I saved my legs for the bike and run,” said Baguyo, explaining his strategy. “I didn’t kick.”

A little more than an hour and 25 minutes after starting the swim, pulling the water as it pushed back equally as hard, it was time to hop on his bike and regain control.

“When I finished the swim, OK, I’m going to finish this race,” he told himself.

With rain beating down and wind surging sideways - Mother Nature trying her best to derail the first-time full-Ironman competitor - Baguyo hopped off his bike and made an adjustment. The roads were so slick and dangerous, he had to do something or run the risk of crashing and getting injured.

“I actually had to get off of my bike and let a little bit of air out of my tires,” said Baguyo, sharing his tactic for allowing more surface area to hug the road.

Although Baguyo spent eight months training for the race, he was unprepared for rain.

“I don't really ride in the rain. When we have a ride, if it's raining or if I see the road is wet, I don't ride. I don't want to get my bike dirty,” Baguyo said. “This time, it was pouring from start to finish. My body is cold. The wind is cold.”

More than seven hours into the race and four more to go, Baguyo exited the final transition and began his run. At this point, his feet were in so much pain but he didn’t stop. Seven hours and 114 miles since the race began, he was numb, blistered, but determined.

“Quitting is not an option,” he said. “Whatever happened, I'll finish the race,” he convinced himself. “I think I prepared myself for the pain I knew I'm going to suffer.”

About six kilometers from the finish line, Baguyo approached another competitor in his age division. With two kilometers remaining to the finish line, Baguyo sprinted past him and ran through the finish line.

“‘John Carlo Baguyo, you are an Ironman!’” the announcer's voice rang through the public address system as he crossed the finish line.

“I cried. I went on the side and I cried,” said Baguyo after hearing his name in the heavy air. “It’s finally over! Training is over!”

“It was overwhelming. After months and months of training, diet, early morning wake-up, hard work pays off," he said.

Rolando roars

Baguyo wasn’t the only one from Guam competing in his first, full Ironman. Palmes Jr., joining Baguyo in competition, also completed the 140.6 mile race.

“It was (a) dream come true to finish an Ironman,” said the 38-year-old Palmes. “And, for sure, I will still join more races.”

Unlike Baguyo, Palmes Jr. was comfortable in water. He respected and welcomed the challenge.

“Yesterday’s condition was tough,” Palmes Jr. said. “I’m lucky that I have a swimming background, since high school, and it really helps me conquered the waves and current.”

Before entering Ironman Subic Bay, Palmes' goal was to finish the race without injury. He told The Guam Daily Post that he was pleased to have finished in 12:16:52 and thrilled to be in one piece.

“For a first-timer, I can say I reached that goal, happy,” Palmes said, who finished 10th, but nearly missed a top 10 finish due to a mistake.

“I missed the turnaround point on my first loop on the bike course,” said Palmes Jr., whose mistake led to a 2.5-kilometer detour. “I am just thinking that I will never give up and continue pedaling,” added Palmes Jr., who beat 11th place by a mere 3 minutes, 52 seconds.

Chamorro in the PI

Chamorro, 25, like three of the five Guamanians, competed in his first-ever Ironman. Chamorro, a regular at GTF events, finished the the 70.3-mile race in 5:11:59, eight minutes, 1 second quicker than his goal.

He said that the toughest parts of the race was the swim and the second lap of the bike course, which brought heavy rain and strong crosswinds.

Chamorro said he “confronted the course and pushed through it.”

Death at Davao

In March, Weymouth and Baguyo and two others from Guam competed in the 2023 Alveo Ironman 70.3 Davao, in Davao City, Philippines. In similar conditions as Subic Bay, Jerry Kasim, a 49-year-old competitor, suffered a cardiac arrest on the swim and died that same day. Kasim's death poured through Weymouth's mind.

"I am thinking: Let's not die here!" said Weymouth, as he ran into the ocean. "I also spent time worrying about my brothers from Guam. I was very happy to hear them yelling at me on the bike, knowing they all made it out of the water, safely."

Although Weymouth was the second out of the water in his age division and sprinted to his bike, he noticed fewer competitors than normal in transition.

"For the swim, out of roughly 400 participants at 70.3, 88 participants did not continue on to the bike," he said. "I could say, the toughest 1,200-meter swim of my life, for sure. The final 700, headed back to the shore was a bit easier, once the waves were not hitting you in the face."

Weymouth, in Davao, in 4:35:14 won his age group. But in Subic Bay, Weymouth made the podium but was 1 hour, 4 minutes, 4 seconds slower than that first-place finish. After the bike, Weymouth dropped two places and chalked it up to weather.

"As for the bike, wind and driving rain were factors. I really lost a lot of time," he said. "I am OK going uphill, have never liked going downhill. Toss in the wet roads and poor visibility, too much lost time."

Weymouth, adopting a more-cautious, self-preservation approach in the bike portion, made up time on the run.

"I was far back going into the run," he said. "But at the time, I was not sure how far back," he added, learning he was 16 minutes off the podium.

Before the race, a gentleman approached Weymouth and told him his predictions in the men's 55-59 division.

"He (the gentleman) says: I the will beat him out of the water, he will pass me on the bike, then, he predicted I might make catch him on the run," Weymouth said. "I thought: Wow, this guy has really given this some thought."

With the run consisting of two laps and several turn around points, Weymouth spotted the man who had predicted the outcome. He was still ahead, but Weymouth was closing in fast.

"I was eight minutes down with roughly eight miles to go," Weymouth said. "I tried to focus and keep patient, at the same time, pushing the pace, a bit. I eventually made it by him, only to run out of gas about mile 12. It was a terrible feeling. But, this is life."

"It was an interesting race," he said.