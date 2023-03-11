The Guam High School boys claimed their 5th straight title, while the Guam high girls took their 3rd straight win in a row at the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association All-Island Track and Field Meet Thursday at John F. Kennedy High School in Tamuning.

Of the total 30 boys and girls events of the night, Guam High finished first in 13; John F. Kennedy won 8 events and George Washington placed first in five.

Aaron Johnson from Guam High School and Taylor-Ann Santos from Academy of Our Lady of Guam are the two fastest high school athletes of 2023 on Guam, with times of 11.56 and 13.40 seconds, respectively, in the 100-meter sprints.

Pulling his hamstring during the 100, Johnson pushed through to the end, outrunning his opponents by only 0.13 second.

“I feel great with the wins that I have. Everything is in God's plan,” said Johnson.

In a very close finish, outrunning her opponents by a mere 0.03 seconds, Santos dashed across the finish line, securing her place as All Island champion.

“It’s scary to think about, very nerve-wracking, but I’m glad I was able to push through,” said Santos.

A breakout undefeated athlete maintained his place atop the podium in the All-Island in the 3000 with a time of 9:50.15 while setting personal records in the 800 at 2:02.84 and 1,500 at 4:18.12, The junior, Hugh Kent, is from John F. Kennedy High School.

Power outage

As a power outage occurred during the middle of the track meet, lasting roughly an hour, athletes were told to stay in ready position.

“Usually I run the 1,500 straight into the 800. While it’s tiring, I’m feeling warmed up,” said Kent. “But this time there was a power outage which really slowed it down. I was going into the race now wondering how it would be.”

Far in front of his opponents, Kent was the outlier, finishing a whole five seconds before the pack caught up.

“For the 800, it’s always something different, you might find yourself tired, but you have to keep going. There’s a lot of different things that could happen,” said Kent.

“I just thought, I had one more lap and I didn’t want to take any chances,” added Kent.

The George Washington Geckos girls team came out in second place. Aleah Castro from GW took home two first-place finishes and set a personal record in the 100 and 300 hurdles of 16.77 and 49.10, respectively.

“Maria (Castro) had a little lead on me but towards the middle of the race and the end that’s when I really pushed through and I was able to switch gears,” said Aleah Castro.

Unlike the rest of the season, during All-Island meets, athletes race against their own teammates and, while this may be challenging, Aleah Castro said she’s glad she is able to compete against them.

“I was definitely nervous going into the race because All-Island is just a whole other atmosphere. Once I’m in the race, I’m focused and that’s how I helped myself get the win,” said Aleah Castro.