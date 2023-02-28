The Guam High School Panthers triumphed again at the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association track and field meet, with senior Aaron Johnson finishing first in four events this past Friday evening at John F. Kennedy High School.

Breakout star Johnson won the 100-meters, 400-meters and the long jump, while setting a personal record in the men’s 200-meters at 23.33 seconds. Overall, the Panthers placed first in 17 of the 30 events.

Johnson, out for his usual events last week due to minor problems, is fast as ever. In fact, he credits the rest to coming back stronger.

“I take any improvements I can. That's what God gave me,” Johnson said. “Wherever my legs take me is where I go.”

A true wild card, Johnson notes how his coach determines placement to shake things up.

“Coach has been one to place us where we can shake things up a little bit. Recently, he’s been giving me a rest so I am ready for All-Island,” Johnson said.

After the successful event, Johnson looks forward to the rest of the season.

“Nothing too serious with the injury,” said Johnson. “Just resting up and trying to be ready for All-Island.”

Although GHS dominated most of the events, the JFK Islanders held their own in the boys 800-meters, 1,500-meters, and 110-meter hurdles.

JFK's Niall Bosing, breaking a personal record in the 110m hurdles in 18.19, credited the win to technique and focus.

“For me, there is always room for improvement,” Bosing said. “Yesterday, I was working on my form, speed and doing core workouts.”

“I was thinking about doing it for myself and having fun,” Bosing added.

For the JFKHS women's team, Maria Calvo earned three first-place finishes, excelling in javelin, triple jump and delivering a personal best (17.73) in the 100m hurdles.

Forging a new legacy

The Notre Dame High School Royals, a brand new team, proved themselves with senior captain Isabella Kebreau racing a personal record of 14.07 in the 100m and placing first in the 200m.

“Today, I was very happy about my 100m. Today I PR-ed on it and I have been wanting to for so long,” Kebreau said. “I feel like I’m in a really good place.”

The first-time track athlete gushed over the newly formed team, especially the team chemistry.

“We are like a small family. I see them as like my little sisters,” Kebreau said. “Learning from my teammates and partnering with them really pushes me.”