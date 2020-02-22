Guam High's Lara Camacho named ISA softball MVP

Ahead of the playoffs, the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association on Friday announced the 2020 All-Star High School Girls Softball team. The Guam Daily Post congratulates all First-Team, Second-Team, and Honorable Mention players.

Capturing top honors, Guam High School Panthers’ Lara Camacho was named MVP.

You can check out Camacho, and all the greats in the double-elimination playoffs, starting today.

On Saturday, with four games, the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks take on the Panthers at 10 a.m. at Guam High.

Also at 10 a.m., the George Washington High School Geckos take on the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders at GW.

In the afternoon games, both at 2 p.m., the Tiyan High School Titans go up against the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars at GW.

Rounding out playoffs Day 1, the Southern High School Dolphins host the Okkodo High School Bulldogs.