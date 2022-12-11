There was a great turnout at Two Lovers Point for this year’s Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam cross-country championship. The sun did its part, staying out and providing a heat that only Guam athletes understand, creating an added layer of difficulty for the runners.

The girls race was first up, with the athletes leaving their marks at 3:30 p.m. on the dot.

The course started with the runners making their way down a slight decline, testing their ability to manage their stride lengths and staying on their chosen race pace. Unfortunately for the runners, that initial decline turned into a slight but steady incline on the way to the finish.

All of the athletes did an amazing job and provided onlookers with the inspiration needed to start their New Year’s resolutions a few weeks early.

The St. John’s School Knights’ Jordan Baden was the first runner to conquer the course and the heat, finishing with a time of 21 minutes, 43 seconds. Keira Paz from Guam High School finished second, crossing the finish line at 22:09 and Taylor-Ann Santos from Academy of our Lady of Guam finished third in 23:24. The Guam High Panthers placed five runners in the top 10, doing enough to win the girls team title with 31 points, while the Knights, Cougars, Harvest Christian Academy Eagles, and Guahan Academy Charter School rounded out the top five, in that order.

Baden has quickly made a name for herself in the regional running circuit, adding this individual cross-country championship to a recent win at the Asia Pacific Invitational to go along with a win at the Oceania U20 Cross Country 6K Championships in October. She still has a Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association track and field season to compete in and could very well round out her senior year by adding more gold medals to her collection.

The boys went next, with a 4:30 p.m. scheduled start time.

Season-long favorite Joseph Schwartz, from Guam High, finished first overall with a time of 18:23. Second place went to Alexander Clark, of St. John's, with a time of 18:38 and Guam High’s Sean Muller rounded out the top three coming in at 18:56. The Guam High Panthers boys team, following the lead of their girls team, put five runners in the top 10, winning the boys championship with 30 points. Father Duenas Memorial School, St. John’s, and Harvest finished second, third and fourth, respectively.

Schwartz, having missed all of last season with a mid-foot injury, was determined to make up for it by doing his part to help his team achieve their goals. Schwartz, now a senior, understands that he is a part of a very special group.

When asked about their ability to maintain focus and avoid complacency, Schwartz attributed it to their togetherness and the guidance of their coach, running legend Joe Taitano.

“Keeping humble and putting our heads down, working hard every day … really made a big difference in our attitude. Coach Taitano always tells us that ‘there’s no time to become complacent now,’ constantly reminding us to hold ourselves to a standard … and to not let anything distract us from achieving the goal we set for ourselves as a team,” Schwartz said.

He showed a level of maturity beyond his age when discussing their team’s accomplishments and the role his teammates and his coach played in his life.

“This win, to me, was really special. This past year was pretty rough for me, going through a pretty tough injury, not being able to run and be out there for my team was really disheartening. Words can’t describe how grateful I am to God, my family, my teammates, and coach Taitano for being there for me. … It’s truly special to share this moment with everyone on the team,” the first-place finisher added.

Schwartz admitted to being nervous during the warmup but was able to calm himself down once he got to the starting line.

“It was a goal that scared me a lot, but I think that sometimes it's good to have goals that scare you because it just allows you to push and work harder to achieve them,” he said.

Once on the course, he intended to keep his eye on the prize.

“After the first lap, I made a decision to only look in front of me and (to) make one final push to the end and pray that my endurance wouldn’t let me down. After I crossed the (finish) line, it felt really nice to have gotten one step closer to what it is I want to achieve, not just only in running but in life in general. I believe that you can do anything you put your mind to,” Schwartz said.