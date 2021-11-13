With one final meet before next Thursday’s Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam All-Island Cross-Country Meet, the St. John’s School Knights and Guam High School Panthers squared off on Thursday at Two Lovers Point in Tumon.

In girls team competition, the Panthers edged the Knights 22-33. For the boys match, Guam High dominated St. John’s 15-49.

The Panthers’ Alex Rink, a 17-year-old senior, the top overall finisher in 18 minutes, 45.16 seconds, described the course as great, but brutal.

“The roots really hurts my ankles,” said Rink, who also pointed out sections of hilly, uneven grass, gravel and straightaways.

“I definitely feel like this is a great tuneup because, well, first of all, the All-Island course is going to be here at Two Lovers Point,” Rink said. … “It’s great to get the feel of this area in general, and I feel like that would help me for the All-Island course.”

Rink, heading into the meet, had been looking forward to competing against St. John’s top runner, Alex Clark. But Clark, the 2020-2021 All-Island champion, did not compete in the race, opting to take a break until All-Island.

In the last All-Island competition, Clark, in 18:46.62, was crowned champion, Rink, finishing that same race in 20:06.28, placed 10th.

“He is their fastest runner,” Rink said. “So it is always a great motivation for me to keep going, a great pressure for me to keep on pushing. But today, our second runner, Trayton (Crandell, in 18:47.06,) did amazing. He was right there behind me the entire time, so I feel like that was enough pressure, one additional thing that pushes me forward.”

When the Panthers and Knights met earlier this season, Rink won the battle of the two Alexes. In that race, Rink, in 18:35, set a personal record.

Rink said he is looking forward to competing against Clark and the island's best runners from the private schools.

“I'm just looking forward to All-Island in general - to have my best race so far,” Rink said.

Without Clark, who Rink respectfully described as “a beast,” to challenge him, the fastest Panther described an annoying circumstance that hampered his ability to perform. While running on a relatively flat stretch of grass, and with jungle on both sides, he suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

“About good 200 meters in, my shoelace came untied,” he said. “I was bugged by that the entire time.”

Rink joked that his greatest takeaway from the meet was to “always double-tie your shoelaces.”

Knights’ Baden finishes first

Leading up to the girls race, St. John’s Jordan Baden, 16, a junior, had been feeling the pressure to perform. She knew that Guam High’s Keira Crystal Paz was fast and didn’t want to leave anything to chance. From the word go, she raced to the front of the pack, a risk that paid off. Baden, in 21:11.43, placed first, nearly a minute and 27 seconds faster than Paz. Paz, in 22:38.37, finished second.

Paz, for about a third of the race, kept pace with Baden, but dropped back after the first mile.

“I started out a lot faster than I normally do because I was worried, I had a lot of nerves of the other fastest girls on Guam High,” Baden said

“I'm happy with how I ran today,” added Baden. “I had the home course advantage, so that's always nice.”

While Baden did not finish last season’s All-Island meet, succumbing to Guam’s intense heat with only a few hundred meters to the finish line, she already is planning for Thursday.

“I think this next week is all about preparing mentally, and just having healthy habits - getting sleep, and eating right, and just making sure I'm ready mentally and physically,” she said.