When Sidney Gadsden played tennis for the Guam High School Panthers, his power and consistency earned the respect of his peers. Five years removed from his alma mater, the same determination and drive that made him an MVP, has also earned him a college degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

On May 21, a culmination of sacrifice and a deeply-rooted desire to achieve, Gadsden graduated the time-honored institution, earning a commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

During the graduation ceremony, as Gadsden and the rest of his classmates remained seated and waited for their names to be called, the former Panther became overwhelmed with anticipation. Finally, all the sacrifice, all the early morning, pitch-black runs, had paid off.

“I was nothing short of excited,” Gadsden said. “I was beside myself with anticipation to just run up there. And when they finally called my name, I was actually really afraid I was gonna mess it up. … The moment they said: ‘Class of 2022, dismissed,’ I literally ripped my hat out of the air. It was insane! I was so excited to finally leave!”

Although Gadsden graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in infrastructure engineering, graduating West Point has always been a means to an end. In less than two months, officially starting the clock on his five-year commitment, Gadsden will head to Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course in Fort Benning, Georgia.

While Gadsden doesn’t see a lifelong career in the military, he hopes his desire for justice and discovering the truth will lead to a career an a special agent in the FBI.

“There's no higher order in the land than the FBI,” said Gadsden, whose father, Michael, is an FBI agent. “They're the ones that find out what actually happened. They're truth seekers, and I feel within my life I really want to know what the truth is. In this country, it's paramount that we figure out what's actually happening. And that's what I want to do. I want to be one of those people who go out and find the truth.”

“I'm going to try to apply and join this FBI as soon as I can,” said Gadsden, whose mother, Nan, is an analyst and linguist for the FBI.

“I want to follow in their footsteps,” he said. “My mom and my dad have both had a huge impact on my life in terms of my future and what I want to do.”

Not quite ready

When Gadsden applied to West Point, he did so because the “opportunities that they offer are exceptional, and the education is unparalleled,” he said.

But, out of high school, Gadsden knew that he wasn’t ready to make the transition from Guam High to the world’s most-prestigious military academy. The West Point admissions office thought that too. They knew he was close, but instead of denying his application, they offered him a commission into The United States Military Academy Preparatory School in West Point, New York, which he gladly accepted.

“When they told me I was I was going to go to prep school, I was nothing short of happy, I was excited,” Gadsden said.

“I was so nervous at the end of high school and I really did feel like I needed the extra prep,” he said. “What they do at prep school is they sharpen your academic skills.”

After a year of intense academic, psychological preparation and physical education, Gadsden entered West Point, but his time there wasn’t easy. The academic and physical training were like nothing he had ever experienced, and sometimes the pressure seemed too much. But with encouragement from his older sister, Chloe, who graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2019, he eventually succeeded.

“I was super stressed,” Gadsden said. “There were a lot of days where I was like: Damn, this sucks! I kind of want to leave!”

“I stayed there because of her,” Gadsden said.

“Whenever it got super difficult, I just thought of Chloe and I knew I'd be able to do it,” he said.

Although Gadsden’s journey through West Point wasn’t painless, at times, failing and having to deal with the psychological toll of not achieving success, he explained that the process made him a better man.

He said that the education taught him to overcome adversity.

“It doesn't matter how you fall, it matters how you bounce back,” he said. “Failing is okay. But are you going to keep on failing? Or are you going to get back up at some point?”

Leading by example

Gadsden, along with making himself and his family proud, hopes to inspire Guam’s youngsters who may be thinking about applying to the service academies.

“It's important that the younger generation actually start applying right now,” said Gadsden, sharing that students as young as 13 should begin researching and preparing for their futures.

“We're a tiny island. And the only way to get more representation within these academies is for the current generation to apply, and then have leadership polled for the next generation,” he said.

“If we want to help out the future generation, the current generation has to start going now. Apply! Push for it!"