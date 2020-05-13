Editor’s note: The Guam Daily Post reached out to the athletic directors and a few coaches from all schools on island for recommendations of senior athletes to profile for our weekly feature.

Guam High senior Jayson Jackson is looking forward to attending Shaw University in North Carolina, where he hopes to suit up for the Bears for the upcoming football season.

Jackson, who suited up for Guam High in football, track and field and basketball, said he had a great run with the Panthers despite playing only the last two years.

A sprinter who ran the 100-meter, 200 and 4x100, Jackson said he was looking forward to another championship run with their track and field team after getting a taste of track glory last year under head coach Joseph Taitano. Unfortunately, the pandemic and the island’s battle against COVID-19 ruined his last run at a second trophy.

“Guam High is a powerhouse at track, and I was glad to be a part of it while it lasted,” he said, adding, while he will be gone, he fully expects the Panthers to continue to stay on top of their game when the season rolls around next year.

In football and basketball, Jackson said he was able to enjoy a great run with the Panthers, even closing out to a second-place finish at the Guam Basketball National Championships after a slow start to the season.

When asked about the impact of the virus on his senior season, Jackson remained philosophical, a nod to his strong spiritual beliefs.

“I think everything happens for a reason,” he said. “For the Class of 2020, this is a minor setback for a major comeback.”

For now, Jackson is hitting the grind physically and mentally. The 18-year-old, who celebrated his birthday April 23, said he continues to work out to keep his physical edge. Hoping to play for the Bears, he has upped his strength and agility regimen.

Academically, he said, he’s locked in and ready to roll as soon as he gets to Shaw.

“I’m going to study sports medicine to later become a physical therapist for athletes,” he said.

For most, becoming a physical therapist sounds like a dream job, but Jackson humbly admits that’s his fallback.

His dream job? “A chef for athletes … yeah, hidden talent, I can cook,” he said, adding it would be fantastic if he could hone his culinary talents and become a world-renowned chef catering to the palates of the rich and famous.

He thanked his parents for their guidance and love all these years.

“I want to thank my family, and especially my mom, for all pushing me to be the man I am today and helping me strive to be great,” he said. “I also I want to thank coach Taitano – a guy you can always count on away from coaching, a mentor, somebody who can show you the right paths and help you grow.”