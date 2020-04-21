Capitalizing on lessons of the past, Guam High's Nicholas Keefe is making moves to ensure he's ready for a new future.

If all works as he hopes, the Panther will become a Warrior for the Merrimack College basketball team.

The 18-year-old senior says he has a decent shot as a walk on since the Warriors only field nine players on their roster, but he knows height might be a deterrent.

"It's not impossible," he said. "However, I would be the shortest on the team ... I'm very hopeful."

Regardless if he makes the team, Keefe, a multi-sport athlete, is going to Merrimack for the education. Keefe turned down several athletic scholarships for track and cross country to lower-level colleges because Merrimack fits his educational needs.

“I hope to eventually get into sport marketing, management, science,” he said. “I love sports and if I’m not able to play at the collegiate level, I definitely want to study it. I’m going to Merrimack College to study athletic training, specifically track science.”

To give himself his best shot at making the team, Keefe applies the discipline he picked up from playing sports for GHS and ensures he goes to the gym to put in his daily doubles.

“A lot of perimeter shooting and dribble-based workouts, I’ll work on one or the other, then think about certain situations in a real-game setting and try to work on whatever part of my game helps me in those situations,” he said, adding he also mixes his workouts with weight training and conditioning runs with his brother.

Making an impact every quarter

In his four years at Guam High, Keefe has played a sport every quarter – cross country to soccer, then basketball and track. For his final year as a Panther, he decided to try football.

At GHS, Keefe has enjoyed several championship runs with head coach Joe Taitano – a three-peat with track and field and one for cross country – and a second-place finish in basketball along with several individual accolades to add to an already impressive war chest.

However, Keefe downplayed the trophies and medals, saying his proudest accomplishment came when he wasn’t even on the team.

He wanted to try something new for senior year, so he suited up in football gear instead of running shorts for the first quarter. His cross country team earned third place.

After the meet, “they came up to me and said ‘We did this for you,’” he said. “Most of them were on the team the previous year when I ran so to hear that my leadership impacted them that much meant a lot – that has to be my greatest accomplishment.”

That attitude fits in line with what Taitano had to say about Keefe’s impact on the teams he has coached over the past four years.

“Nick is one of most hard-working athletes that I’ve coached,” he said, commending his commitment to his athletic endeavors. “His cerebral approach to the game and persistence is relentless.”

A relentless pursuit to be better combined with the dedication and work ethic to make it happen is one of the reasons Keefe has matured into a leader on and off the field.

“I’m fortunate to have coached him for four years,” he said.

Coping with life in quarantine

Keefe said he was stoked for track, adding he was hoping to bust his old teammate Isaac Ventura’s 1,500-meter record at 4:13.

“I was on pace as my PR was 4:26, but knowing that I’ll never get the chance to take a whack at it leaves a bitter taste in my mouth,” he said.

But, like the rest of the planet, Keefe is learning to cope with COVID-19 living in his backyard.

With a dearth of sports and school activities, Keefe said he stays sane by staying active.

“My family is very active, we are always throwing a football, baseball, walking the dogs, working out together,” he said. “But, as for myself, I go to the court on Andersen at least once a day and work on one-person drills that I’ve learned from Coach Taitano.”

Prior to the shutdown, Keefe was doing speed and endurance work every day.

“Since the shutdown, I’ve prioritized my work habits towards basketball, because if I’m walking on to a school I have no experience with,” he said. “I have to be in my best shape.”

With high school sports likely in his rearview mirror, Keefe said, he’s looking forward.

“It’s bittersweet, I love Guam and it’s become my home over these six years,” he said. “But, I have nieces and cousins I haven’t even met so I’m excited to be part of their life.”

For Keefe, family is everything.

“I’ve really been spending time with my family before I ship off to Massachusetts,” he said. But, he added, it’s that same support that enables him to look ahead and not worry about failing.

“Walking on to a school for any sport isn’t easy, now walking on D1 is even harder, but with my support system and work ethic, I don’t doubt myself one bit,” he said.

Q&A

Q: Any advice to incoming seniors?

A: Don’t take your year for granted, live it to the fullest and start on college work early.

Q: What’s your pre-game routine?

A: For basketball games, I have to eat four eggs in the morning and I have to workout sometime throughout the day, I always do the same warmups.

Q: Any superstitions?

A: Yes, I have a pair of watermelon socks matching with one of my friends – Shaianne Awa. I don’t know why, but I tend to play very well in them

Q: What book are you reading?

A: I’m not big on reading, I’ve been watching a lot of basketball, if I’m not playing it, I’m probably watching it.

Q: Go-to song?

A: All my boys from football make fun of me, but “Ready To Meet ‘Em” by DMX really gets me going before games.

Q: Dream Job?

A: NBA Coach would be the dream, for sure

Q: Fallback career?

A: Realistically, anything in the sports science and marketing world.

Q: Anybody you want to thank for helping you?

A: My mother and father, of course, they allowed me to extend here to finish high school and have been a huge part of my success in the classroom and in sport. My best friends, Jayson and AJ, who are phenoms on the football field always pushed me to be the best person. And, of course, Coach Taitano, Coach (Benjamin) LG, and Coach (Reggie) Guerrero – they’ve been big parts of my success.