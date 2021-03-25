After months of training and weeks of practice amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam’s cross-country season concluded on Thursday with two freshmen earning top individual honors.

With the sun beating down along the Two Lovers Point 5K course, Guam High School Panthers Liliana Fennessey, in 20 minutes, 57.76 seconds, claimed the 2021 IIAAG Cross-Country All-Island Meet girls title.

For the boys, St. John’s School Knights’ Alex Clark, in 18:46.62, was the first student athlete to cross the start-finish line.

In team competition, Guam High won both divisions.

For more individual and team finishes, please see the information at the end of the story.

“It feels really good, because now I am the three-year defending champion, because when I was in middle school, I won two championships in a row,” said the 14-year-old Fennessey.

During the regular season, the boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams competed simultaneously, but at All-Island the females ran first, changing Fennessey’s strategy of pacing herself with one of the boys.

“I wanted to stay with him this race, but he was not able to run with me and that kind of made me a little bit sad and messed up my plan just a little bit,” she said.

Knowing that the meets were going to be split, Guam High head coach Joe Taitano had his team practice on the course.

Fennessey explained that knowing what to expect was key to finishing first, even though she knew it wasn't going to be easy.

"I stuck with opening my stride when I came up the hill - driving my arms a bit more,” she said. “Whenever I had pain or cramps, I remembered my coach saying, ‘Pain is only temporary.’”

“I kept thinking that throughout the entire run. Even though I got a cramp in my side, I just wanted to win way more.”

Fennessey described winning the event as one of the greatest feelings in the world.

She also explained that she feels blessed to have have had, and continues to be have some of the island’s most-accomplished coaches believing in her.

“Running-wise, he (coach Taitano) understands what we need to be doing through running to get our speed even better.” she said. “And, I am hearing that he is called ‘The Legend,’ and I really believe that he is because he has taught so many great athletes, I’ve heard.

“I feel like he is one of the best coaches I’ve ever had, just like Mrs. G and Mr. G, Mrs. Guerrero and Mr. Guerrero, back at Andersen Middle School. All three of them are the best coaches I have ever had.”

While the season is over and Fennessey fell a bit short of reaching her goals of finishing a 5K in less than 20 minutes and completing a six-minute mile, now that the season is over she will work even harder to check them off of her growing list of accomplishments.

“For P.E. class, during the warmups, I’ve been running a 6:12, but not at my full pace, because I have not been competing in the mile yet,” she said. “But I am sure that if I stay here until track, I will soon be able to hit that mark.”

In the months, weeks and days that led to the cross-country season, because of COVID-19-related restrictions, it was unsure if there was going to a season. Until late last month, noncontact sports teams were only authorized to practice, not compete.

“It was one of the things I was hoping, praying for that it would come, and my wish did come true,” Fennessey said. "This was one of the most exciting things I have done this year. … Since I competed, I am so much happier because I feel like I have been getting faster with more people around.”

“I am so happy COVID didn’t prevent that,” she added.

Clark, who dominated the private school’s league during the regular season, attributes some of the success to Father Duenas Memorial School Friars’ Erwin “EJ” Manibusan.

“I was planning on going a little fast, but I probably wouldn’t have gone as fast had it not been for the second-place runner right up behind me,” Clark said. “We’re both good friends, so I think we pushed each other hard. And after that, it was a matter of hoping he would tire out before me.”

Throughout the race, Clark and Manibusan took turns sharing the lead, both eager not to let the other break away. As the two sprinted toward the finish line, Clark distanced himself from Manibusan.

“I’m really glad that I was able to see that I could come in first,” said Clark, explaining that as a middle-schooler he had missed out on reaching the top of the podium.

Before the season, Clark’s goal was to finish in the top three.

“I feel great,” said clark, adding that next year he hopes to see more challengers.

He said that more competition is the best way to help push yourself forward.

“I would like to see a lot more competition, and I would like to see if I can actually hold on to the crown,” he said.

Girls Top 10

Place, Name, School, Time

1, Liliana Fennessey, GHS Panthers, 20:57.76

2, Molly Lang, GHS Panthers, 21:09.21

3, Sameha Wilbanks, GHS Panthers, 22:29.01

4, Hailey Burns, GHS Panthers, 25:42.22

5, Maeva Konroy, SJS Knights, 26:20.56

6, Kasey Xu, SJS Knights, 26:35.56

7, Nierra Ubaldo, AOLG Cougars, 27:03.19

8, Michaela Schwappach, GHS Panthers, 27:45.58

9, Jenny Mann, SJS Knights, 27:52.93

10, Kaila Castro, GHS Panthers, 28:09.03

Boys Top 10

1, Alex Clark, SJS Knights, 18:46.62

2, Erwin “EJ" Manibusan, FDMS Friars, 18:54.24

3, Joseph Schwartz, GHS Panthers, 19:30.34

4, Adam Cruz, SJS Knights, 19:41.21

5, Sean Muller, GHS Panthers, 19:48.91

6, Gavin Baker, FDMS Friars, 19:49.19

7, Aidan Puga, GHS Panthers, 19:49.44

8, Trayton Crandell, GHS Panthers, 20:00.13

9, Leyton Milner, SJS Knights, 20:04.89

10, Alex Rink, GHS Panthers, 20:06.28

Team girls

Place, team, points

1, GHS Panthers, 18 points

2, SJS Knights, 52 points

3, AOLG Cougars, 57 points

Team boys

1, GHS Panthers, 33 points

2, SJS Knights, 45 points

3, FDMS Friars-Maroon, 57 points,