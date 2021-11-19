After disappointing results at last season’s Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam All-Island Cross-Country Meet, Guam High School Panthers’ Alex Rink and St. John’s School Knights' Jordan Baden were both crowned champions on Thursday.

In boys competition, in 18 minutes, 16.08 seconds, Rink, after conquering a grueling course at Two Lovers Point, claimed his first individual All-Island championship.

Rink’s time, nearly 19 seconds faster than his previous best, set a new personal record.

“I wanted to break my PR on the last run, and I did. I am so thankful,” Rink said.

“It feels like my four years of cross-country’s paid off,” he said. “I have a lot to say to coach (Joe) Taitano: just nothing but words of ‘thank you.’”

Rink, in the 2020-2021 meet, which took place on the same course, was more than two minutes slower than he was yesterday and had placed 10th. Barely achieving a top 10 finish, he promised himself to dedicate himself to the sport and make the necessary sacrifices to become a champion.

“Honestly, I think I just cut back on eating a lot,” Rink said. “I've been hanging out less.”

He also said that he took a bushcutting job last summer and that helped improve his stamina.

“I would just work outside constantly, eight hours a day. That really builds some key endurance,” he said.

“If you want to achieve something, you definitely have to make sacrifices. That's just how it is,” added Rink.

As the three lead runners headed toward the halfway point, Rink, St. John’s Alex Clark and Guam High’s Trayton Crandell raced shoulder to shoulder.

“Having Trayton and Alex Clark with me, it was just such a motivation for me to just keep pushing and not slow down - keep up the pace,” Rink said. “Multiple times, mostly throughout the second lap, Alex Clark would try and jog in front of me a little and then that would get me to move up a little. That constant fight really pushed me forward.”

For most of the second lap, Rink and Clark challenged each other for the lead. But with 200 meters to go, Clark, who was a few seconds behind Rink, stumbled, regained his footing and, in 18:24.44 finished in second. Crandell, in 18:43.52 placed third.

“It was just a constant fight for first,” Rink said. “And then, especially on the turn, coming back towards the goal, he was really pushing hard.

With the finish line in sight and Clark and Crandell trailing by a few seconds, Rink, with outspread arms, captured the championship.

"I started sprinting as much as I could when I was able to see the goal," he said.

Baden, at last season’s All-Island Meet, with 200 meters to the finish line, succumbed to the heat and did not finish. In yesterday’s race, in 20:52.68, the 16-year-old junior captured the championship. Guam High's Keira Crystal Paz, in 21:43.31, placed second. Avrie Farrington, in 22:11.95, took third.

“I think she ran it perfectly as she had planned, she looked strong,” said St. John’s head coach Mindy Wilson.

Baden, after the race, was feeling the ill effects from the heat. For more than 30 minutes, the champion remained on the ground, receiving treatment from family members and coaches.

“She's a really tough, tough runner,” Wilson said. “She pushes her body more than any other runner I've ever known.”

Team results

In boys team competition, Guam High, with 22 points, finished first. St. John's, with 48 points, came in second. The Father Duenas Memorial School Friars. with 75 points, placed third.

In girls team competition, Guam High's 32 points secured the gold medal. St. John's, with 46 points, finished second. The Harvest Christin Academy Eagles, with 67 points, rounded out the podium.