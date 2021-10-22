Team Guam currently is competing in the Davis Cup in Bahrain, the Guam Tennis Federation stated in a press release.
The Guam team comprises tennis standouts Camden Camacho, Mason Caldwell, Derek Okuhama and Aarman Sachdev, along with team captain Torgun Smith.
The Asia/Oceania Group IV event features 12 nations – Bahrain, Cambodia, Guam, Iran, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan, Yemen and United Arab Emirates.
The tournament is competed in a round-robin format with Guam drawing a tough group – UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. The top two nations in each pool will play off to determine which three nations are promoted to Asia/Oceania Group III in 2022.
Guam played Monday against UAE, the top seed among all the teams in Bahrain. Team Guam also played Bahrain, the next highest seeded team, Tuesday. Guam has lost all its matches thus far. The team was to play Saudi Arabia later Wednesday.
