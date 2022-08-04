In Asia-Pacific’s first two 2022 Senior League World Series Baseball games in Easley, South Carolina, the Guam-based team received a pair of mercy-rule losses.

In Guam’s first game of the Little League invitational, a contest played July 30, the islanders lost to Canada 13-3. In Guam’s second date on the diamond, a game that took place Aug. 2, the youngsters were defeated by Australia 11-1.

Next, on Aug. 6, Guam will play West.

Guam and West are both 0-2, with West’s two losses handed to them by South Carolina District 1 and Southeast. In those two games, West lost to SC 7-6 and Southeast 12-2.

Guam vs. Canada

Even though Canada gave up three runs in the fourth inning, they still defeated Asia-Pacific 13-3. Asia-Pacific big bats were led by Nolan Cruz and Vance Meno, all knocking in runs in the inning.

Canada secured the victory thanks to nine runs in the second inning. Zachary Aspeck, Mylo Pereila, Gabriel Blanco, and Justin Daviault each had RBIs in the big inning.

Canada got things moving in the first inning, when Pereila singled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.

Canada put up nine runs in the second inning. The offensive onslaught came from doubles by Aspeck and Daviault, a single by Pereila, and a home run by Blanco.

Xavier-Raphoel Brault got the win for Canada. Brault went two innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits, striking out two and walking one. William Merrikin, Jamie Mcfee Savage, and Charles-Antoine Filium all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team toward the victory.

Andrew Perez took the loss for Asia-Pacific.

Ricardo Leon Guerrero started the game for Asia-Pacific. The Guamanian lasted one and one-third innings, allowing one hit and four runs while striking out two.

Canada smacked one home run on the day. Blanco went yard in the second inning.

Blanco led Canada with three hits in four at bats. Canada didn't commit a single error in the field. Alexandre Laurence had the most chances in the field with six.

Asia-Pacific racked up seven hits in the game. Cruz and Guerrero all managed multiple hits.

Guam vs. Australia

Asia-Pacific fell behind early and couldn't come back in an 11-1 loss to Australia on Monday (EST). Australia scored on a walk by Max Saggers, a single by Matt Johnston, and a single by Wilson Pole in the first inning.

Asia-Pacific struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Australia, giving up 11 runs.

Australia got things moving in the first inning. Saggers drew a walk, scoring one run.

Aiden Patterson was on the mound for Australia. The ace went four innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out one and walking zero. Cruz toed the rubber for Asia-Pacific. The pitcher allowed four hits and seven runs over three innings, striking out four. Leon Guerrero and Kaiden Weakley entered the game as relief, throwing one and one-third innings and two-thirds of an inning, respectively.

Guerrero went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Asia-Pacific in hits.

Australia tallied eight hits. Jack Ratcliffe and Pole each collected multiple hits for Australia.

