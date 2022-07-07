Team Guam picked up its first win with both men's and women's teams taking home an afternoon victory against their respective opponents at the FIBA Asia Cup 3X3 in Singapore.

Guam sent a men’s and women’s team to compete in the FIBA Asia tourney, which is a qualifier for the 3X3 World Cup.

It’s been three years since FIBA Asia has held a 3X3, but the fifth edition is promising to be a spectacular event. The 3x3 finally returns to the place where it all began as Singapore held the first 3X3 event in 2010. Played at the world famous Marina Bay Sands, the Asia Cup will be a reminder of Singapore's ability to put on a show. There will be 53 teams combined descending on Singapore with 12 men's and 12 women's teams in the main draw.

“This is a great experience for our players and the first exposure for our National 3x3 program since before the pandemic,” said EJ Calvo, men’s head coach and president of the Guam Basketball Confederation.

Both squads feature athletes fresh off a gold medal finish at the 2022 Micronesian Cup held last month. Anchored by big man Matt Fegurgur, the men’s team is led by Mark Johnson and two of the island’s up-and-coming guards on the national scene – Tomas Calvo and Reo Aiken. On the women’s side, Kara Duenas plays the veteran role, bringing her leadership to a short-handed squad, which features lefty sharpshooters Mia Taitano and Elysia Perez.

“Unfortunately, Mia San Nicolas was unable to make the trip with our women’s team, but our guards are tough and will use their speed to their advantage,” Calvo said.

As of press time, both the Guam men and women were 1-1 in pool play. The women picked up a win against Papua New Guinea after a loss earlier in the day against Turkmenistan. The men picked up a win later in the day against Kyrgyzstan after a morning loss against Qatar. Both teams seemed to find a better footing, adjusting to the size and physicality of their opponents.

The women still had a final game against Kazakhstan later in the evening, but results were unavailable as of press time. With Turkmenistan’s late day win against Kazakhstan, the game between Guam and Kazakhstan is a must-win - with the winner advancing to the qualifying rounds.

In the women’s first game of the day, they played tough - battling the higher-seeded Turkmenistan. Tying up the game four times in a span of 10 minutes, Guam relied on its outside game and Elysia Perez had the hot hand, hitting huge buckets to keep their opponents at bay. But, Turkmenistan stopped playing the guard game, turning to its big man to power it in and lead their team to a 21-14 victory.

In the women’s second game of the day, the Guam women utilized quick ball movement to keep the PNG women scrambling. While PNG used its size to muscle up for some points, Guam played a huge guard game with Duenas finding Taitano and Perez for the long-range game to take home the 20-12 win.

The men struggled in their morning game, unable to hit a rhythm offensively against Qatar. Actually, both teams struggled to find the rim, but Qatar capitalized a little better, eking out the 13-7 victory.

In their second game, the men played tight defense, taking the lead against Kyrgyzstan. With Kyrgyzstan slowly eking into the lead, Guam tightened up the reins and took better care of the ball to take home the 15-13 win.