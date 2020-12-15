The Guam Chess Federation gave its youngest members a shot at testing their mettle against elite competition, elevating their game IQ and strategy in the FIDE Online World Cadets & Youth Rapid Chess Tournaments 2020.

Qualifiers were held this past weekend for the world youth championships, which featured five age divisions for male and female competitors. Thousands of youth players across the world competed for a shot to be in the top 12 and represent their region in the finals. While none of the island players advanced, the competition offered a wealth of knowledge for the first timers, said Guam Chess Federation President Almer Santos.

“Our mission of joining this cadet and junior world championship is to promote chess among the youth. Winning the each game is just a bonus,” he said. Quoting the Jamaican Federation, he reiterated the “important thing in life is not the triumph, but the fight; the essential thing is not to have won, but to have fought well.”

The competition was a giant step forward everyone involved, he said, adding the chess championships boosted the program, helping its members get FIDE certifications for all its stakeholders – organizers, arbiters and trainers/instructors.

“In this tournament, our players fought well. They had their daily trainings with lichess.org and weekends practice with the Tornelo prior to this tournament,” he said, noting the training was in addition to coaching from an Australian professional trainer for the federation’s youth members.

For 18-year-old Marion Tuazon, the elevation in competitive play allowed him to see his weaknesses and strategize for better competition.

“A lesson I really learned is to follow my guts and have conviction with every move I make,” said the John F. Kennedy High School senior. “Being fickle and too reactive, and not sticking to my plan has caused unnecessary losses for me.”

Tuazon said 2020 worlds was the highest caliber of competition he had ever faced.

“(I) thank the club for giving us and the other kids this opportunity. The experience has been fun and exhilarating,” Tuazon said. “This will be one of the most memorable tournaments I have joined.”

Ezekiel Gatan, 11, echoed Tuazon’s sentiments, adding he didn’t think he would win, but he was satisfied with his game play.

“I have learned a few strategies and I am motivated from everyone else who is playing in the tournament,” said the seventh grader from St. Anthony Catholic School, who competed in five games in the competition.

The tournament followed a Swiss-system (non-eliminating) tournament format that featured a fixed number of rounds of competition. With less rounds than a traditional round-robin tournament, each competitor (team or individual) does not play all the other competitors. Instead, top-ranked players are matched against lower-ranked players, similar to a seeding system.

This was Guam’s first entry into the world youth championships. The Africa, America and Europe continents completed their selection stages early on, with Asia, where Guam is considered a part of, wrapped up Sunday evening.

The 12 best players from each region advanced the finals, slated for later this month, The finals will consist of ten knock-out tournaments (one for each age group and section) of 16 players.

Santos said some of the Guam representatives were able to score in the second round, boding well for lessons and strategies learned.