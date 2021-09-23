Guam-laden Moorpark Raiders triumph over Santa Ana Dons

With the entire 2020 California Community College Athletic Association football season canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Moorpark College Raiders were eager the kick off its 2021 campaign on a high note. But after a monstrous Week 1 62-5 defeat to powerhouse Ventura College, the 2018 state runner-is to Laney College, its quest for the W would have to wait.

On Sunday morning (Guam time), with five players from Guam on the Raiders’ roster, Moorpark secured the win by defeating the Santa Ana College Dons 21-19 in Santa Ana, California.

“It felt good to get a win,” said former John F. Kennedy High School Islanders defensive standout Chase Spotanski. “The loss to Ventura was definitely tough, but we were able to turn it around for the game against Santa Ana," added Spotanski, a two-time Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Defensive MVP.

With the Raiders leading by two points and only two minutes remaining in regulation, Moorpark, with a game-ending defensive strip, cemented the win.

“All I remember is the ball snapping and my teammate, Payton (Casillas), stripping the ball and recovering it and just going crazy,” said Spotanski, who was on the field during the strip and recovery. “It was such a clutch play from Payton, and it happened real quick. It was nice to know that the game was sealed.”

Joining three-year sophomore Spontaski at Moorpark, Father Duenas Memorial School graduates Eugene Arriola, Kein Artero, Elijah Calvo and Nate Mendiola bring island power to the Raiders.

Arriola told The Guam Daily Post winning his first college game was a big blessing and a great feeling, especially with transitioning into a play style and skill set that is different than back home.

“It’s a great feeling to get a win at the collegiate level,” Arriola said. “I’m excited and looking forward to using this win to build momentum for the rest of the year.”

For the Raiders, the rest of the year starts on Sunday at 8 a.m. (Guam time), where they will travel take on the Grossmont College Griffins in San Diego, California.

“We need to keep elevating the energy every week to stay in the winning column and not get complacent,” Spotanski said.