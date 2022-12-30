Guam Little League is gearing up to launch its 2023 season and teams interested in participating are encouraged to contact league officials. The league is hosting upcoming weekly meetings to confirm participation, according to a press release.

Managers, coaches or team representatives from all divisions are invited to attend. Interested team officials should submit the necessary documentation and rosters. Attendance is necessary to ensure an on-time scheduled opening day of Jan. 14, the GLL stated.

Players interested in joining the program may contact league officials through the contact numbers listed below. The GLL is also seeking volunteers to help out in the upcoming season.

For any and all inquiries contact Stephen Guerrero, GLL district administrator, at 671-487-9060 or 671-632-5393 or contact Michael Quinata, GLL board member, at 671-482-2476.