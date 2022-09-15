After two straight shutout losses at the AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023 Qualifiers in Vientiane, Laos, the work continues for the Guam U20 National Team.

On Monday, Guam’s U20 men’s national team lost to Laos 3-0. On Tuesday, in the islanders’ second match, they suffered a 5-0 defeat to Palestine.

“The match against Palestine was a hard lesson about understanding the kind of mentality we need to perform well at this level,” said Dominic Gadia, Guam’s U20 National Team head coach.

In Guam’s third fixture, a match scheduled against powerhouse Japan, Gadia is looking for improvement.

“For the next match against Japan, we just need to make sure we recover and get ready in terms of our fitness and monitor any injuries we picked up – we need to do these properly,” he said. “But as I said after the first match, we’re trying to improve after each match. There was some improvement in the match against Palestine – I want the team to apply everything learned in the first two matches for the next match against Japan.”

Gadia, thanking Guam’s supporters worldwide said, “I wanted to add a thank you to all of our supporters – we see the support on social media, on chats, in the stadium, and from other local supporters here in Laos we’ve met. We hope we’ll continue to make you all proud.”

In Japan’s first match, which was played on Tuesday, they beat Laos 4-0. According to information provided in a news release, due to heavy rain and flooding, the match was delayed for 30 minutes.

In one of Tuesday’s much-anticipated matches, Palestine secured a much-needed win after a 2-2 draw with Yemen on opening day, but it wasn’t easy for the team to meet their objective, especially in the second half.

“Overall, we had a good first half and we could score goals,” said Husam Younis, head coach of the Palestine U20 National Team, through a translator. “In the second half, we still managed to control, but without any active attack because of the atmosphere and later the rain. It all affected us in a negative way – the players and also the level of the match in general. We were losing focus, and even some players in front of the goal.

“In our first match, we drew with Yemen, but in the match against Guam, overall, it was better for us. We could score and we reached our goal of five goals,” Younis added.

Monir Albadarin scored twice for Palestine and teammates Danny Derbas and Khalid Abuaelhaija also scored. Palestine’s other goal came on a Guam own goal in the 11th minute.