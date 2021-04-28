Let's play ball!

Guam Amateur Baseball Association kicked off its Masters Baseball League, pushing out the call for teams that want to compete in the summer. The decision followed the recent announcement that there would be no masters league for its annual spring season.

"Several master players have reached out to GABA for the possibility to host a league. We would be happy to offer the league to the 40-years-and-above master players if they want to get back on the diamond and play this summer," said Ray Richardson from GABA.

GABA, normally a 10-team league with 60 games on the regular season, had previously hosted the masters leagues at LeoPalace Baseball Stadium, but the arena is currently closed.

This league is anticipating a league through August with a double-elimination championship round with all games played at the Triple J Guam Baseball Academy Field at Okkodo High School.

"We can let the team coaches decide on which style of bat to use in the league and help determine the game schedule. The number of the teams will determine the team league fee, weekend game times and night games;" said GABA Director Justin Bennett.

The Summer Masters League will be governed by the "Official Baseball Rules," which will also include the Game Norms, Pace of Play using the new "Speed-up Rules" to quicken the pace of the game. Baseballs for the league will be provided by GABA. Games will follow the Department of Public Health and Social Services Outdoor Sports Safety Measures for all participants and spectators.

Masters teams and players who wish to play amateur or master summer baseball should attend the team registration meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 4 at Capriccosa restaurant in Hagåtña.

For additional information, contact Bill Bennett at 483-6500 or gaba@guambaseball.com.