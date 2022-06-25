Guam men and women claim golf silver medals

After four rounds of championship-level golf at the Coral Ocean Resort, both Guam Men’s and Women’s National Golf Teams claimed silver medals at the 2022 Pacific Mini Games in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Ivan Sablan, 18, the anchor of Guam’s men’s team, also captured the individual silver medal.

In what the Guam Sports Network described as a “roller coaster” of a week, filled with highs and lows, veteran Louie Sunga, Sablan, Redge Camacho and Markus Nanpei willed the men’s team to victory.

In the early rounds, Camacho, and Sablan played their best, the two Guamanians tied for second place heading into the final round.

With a spot on the podium at stake, in the final round, Sablan shot a 77.

With Sablan’s second place secured, Camacho’s game unraveled. The usually steadfast Guamanian shot an 88, 16 over par, over the final 18 holes.

“It was a bad day to have a bad game,” Camacho said.

Throughout the event, Camacho demonstrated brilliance and less-than-inspiring, erratic play. On Thursday, with one hole to go, he had shot at 3 under par, but an 11-shot 17th hole proved to be disastrous.

Sunga, one of Guam’s finest golfers over the past two decades, finished in style, draining a 30-foot putt on the day’s final hole.

“I love the sport and as long as I can swing a club, you’ll be seeing me out here,” Sunga said.

Guam women find success

Heading into the final round, Team Guam held off Tahiti, as the women had a one-stroke edge for the silver, with New Caledonia claiming the top spot on the podium.

Tyanna Jacot, 14, who shot a final round 78, placed fourth overall and was instrumental in Guam winning silver.

Both Jacot and Kayley Kang were in medal contention after two rounds, but weak showings in the third round derailed their chances of claiming individual medals.

“We’re very proud and honored to be here representing Guam,” said Rose Tarpley, Team Guam’s most experienced lady of the links.

With six of Guam’s eight-member golf contingent ranging from 14 to 20 years old, Guam’s performance on the big stage bodes well for the future.

“We’re really proud. We have a really good team with our young girls,” Tarpley said.

“I was really surprised on how well these young men played. We were in contention all the through the final round,” Sunga said. … “They definitely held their own. We have a good future for golf on Guam.”