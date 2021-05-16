Guam Men's National Soccer Team to play in China this month

Twenty-four players have been called up to the Matao, Guam Men’s National Team, for a training camp ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Asian Qualifiers in Shanghai, China.

Guam-based players will depart May 20 and will meet U.S.-based players before entering China for a week-long training camp. The Matao will play its first match 7:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. Guam time) Sunday, May 30 against the host country.

“In consultation with head coach Suh (Dong Won), we have made the final selection for Guam’s team to compete in the Asian Qualifiers in China,” said Sang Hoon Kim, Guam Football Association technical director. “With the final selection of players, we will make all necessary adjustments in tactical strategy during the training camp for the team’s best performance in the upcoming matches. I look forward to tracking the progress of the team in camp and during the tournament.”

The following players have been selected to travel to China: Shawn Aguigui, Mark Chargualaf, Jason Cunliffe, Marlon Evans, Sean Evans, Kyle Halehale, Shane Healy, Dallas Jaye, Isiah Lagutang, Alexander Lee, Justin Lee, Nathaniel Lee, Marcus Lopez, John Matkin, Jacob McDonald, Morgan McKenna, Devan Mendiola, Anthony Moon, Leon Morimoto, Travis Nicklaw, Eduardo Pedemonte, Jr., Ryan Quitugua, Nathan Sablan and Clayton Sato.

Ahead of the team’s departure, the Matao will take part in an inter-squad training match Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m. Traveling squad players will comprise the Matao Blue team and the reserve training squad players will comprise the Matao White team. Although GFA remains closed for spectators during all national team training sessions, the training match will livestreamed at https://mycujoo.tv/guamfa.

After China, Next, Guam will face the Philippines on June 3 - then will close out the qualification round against current table toppers Syria on June 11. The matches against the Philippines and Syria will kick off at 3 p.m. (5 p.m. Guam time). All matches will be played at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre.

More details of the match and how to watch will be made available via guamfa.com and GFA’s social media platforms.