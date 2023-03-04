Guam MMA fighters have a big weekend, with 4 fights lined up

This weekend is a big one for Guam mixed martial arts as four of Guam's own are fighting in three different promotions around the world.

Tonight, local time, Peter Benavente and Scott "Da Slaya" Eclavea will go to work first Down Under in Brisbane, Australia, on the Beatdown Promotions 3 fight card.

Benavente will be fighting Australian Paul Loga at bantamweight and Eclavea will be fighting Australian Stewart Nicoll at flyweight.

Tomorrow night, Ricky “Too Slick” Camp faces off against UFC veteran Wilson Reis, in San Diego, California, at the Cage Fighting promotion, while Trevin “5 Star” Jones has his big match on the UFC 285 card against former bantamweight champion Cody “No Love” Garbrandt in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'I'm stoked'

Benavente will be the first up to fight.

He is heading into his second fight with Beatdown Promotions, having previously fought against undefeated Australian fighter Stewart Nicoll, losing by TKO in the first round. Understanding where he is on his MMA journey, Benavente was quick to get back to work upon his return home, as he anticipated another opportunity to test himself.

This time around, Benavente will be fighting against Loga (7-7), a veteran of the Australian MMA scene.

“I know that he has experience and cage time over me but I’m eager to test myself," he said, of his opponent's veteran status. "I respect anyone, everyone who steps into the cage - but right now I’m just really focused on developing my skills. I don’t want to get carried away about how accomplished he is or what his game plan might be.”

Benavente was happy with how his fight camp went, believing he has improved himself, both physically and mentally.

“Preparation for this camp was done out in Phuket, Thailand, under Bangtao MMA. It was a great learning experience and I’ve definitely added some things to my fight arsenal," he said. "I had really high-level training partners across the board and it gave me a boost of confidence knowing I could more than hold my own against MMA talent from around the world.”

Benavente said he was excited to get back down to Brisbane, having enjoyed his time with the organization, despite the unfavorable result of his past fight.

“I’m stoked and, honestly, grateful to jump back in with Beatdown Promotions. I get a chance to atone for my loss with a bounce-back win to start the year off right. This is a part of my journey as I continue to push myself by competing against higher level competition in order to achieve my goal of becoming a full-time MMA fighter,” he said.

'Us versus the world'

Eclavea, who is fighting in the main event against Nicoll, is an MMA veteran despite having only six professional fights.

“Da Slaya,” 3-3 over his six fights, is a jiujitsu black belt and has medaled in numerous tournaments around the world, also winning the National Guard combatives championship as a member of the Guam Army National Guard.

Eclavea came up on the local MMA scene with the late Kyle “Boom” Reyes and current UFC fighter Trevin Jones, so he’s no stranger to being in the room with some of the toughest guys around.

Going into this fight, Eclavea said he's happy with the amount of time he had to put in the work.

“My preparation has been great. Thanks to my management, Nimbus Sports, for reaching out to Beatdown Promotions and setting it up. I was able to get an early notice for this one, allowing me to have a proper weight cut and camp," he said.

Eclavea told the Post that many people have supported him as he prepared for this fight, and how big a difference it makes as he prepares to fight off island.

“I’ve got a great team behind me and I’m fortunate to be getting advice and details from veterans like Jon Tuck, Trevin Jones, Kyle Aguon, Alex Castro, Ricky Camp and more! I’m grateful because I’ve had the Yard Fitness and the Benavente Striking boys helping me to get my stand-up game on point. Also big thanks to the Spike 22 boys for allowing me to cross-train and get different looks from their style of MMA. Also big thanks to Kru Kev and Guam Muay Thai for all the support," he said. "it really helps a lot. It’s really a different feel and vibe when one of Guam’s own flies out to compete internationally. It’s like us versus the world. So having the support from the island is an amazing feeling.”

When discussing his opponent, Eclavea mentioned that he saw this as an opportunity to avenge the loss of Benavente against a fighter with a similar style to his own.

“I know he’s undefeated and he has a win over my training partner, so, I’m looking to be an avenger and get that win back for Guam. This is an interesting matchup, as we have a similar fighting style. Fight fans can expect an all-around, back-and-forth, up-and-down, roller coaster of a ride type fight. My goal is to bring the fight to him and give him his first taste of defeat.”

Overall, Eclavea said he is excited about where he is on his MMA journey and getting another opportunity to show the world what Guam is all about.

“I am super excited to get back in there to represent Guam," he told the Post. "I’ve been waiting for this chance for a while and I’m just really glad for the opportunity to be able to do what I love and to show the world that Guam has talent!”

After their fights, both Benavente and Eclavea will be turning their attention quickly to Camp’s and Jones’ fights.

For local fans of the sport, the first weekend of Mes CHamoru could bring a celebration of a 4-0 record from Guam fighters.