This past weekend was busy for Guam basketball as they prepare for several international championships slated for all levels from U16 up.

On the docket for 2023 is the U16 FIBA Asia Tournament in Jordan from July 10-16 for the U16 junior national teams. The 2023 U17 FIBA Oceania Championships are slated for Sept. 23-30 in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. The men’s and women’s teams will be competing in the Micronesian Games July 22-Aug. 1 and in the Pacific Games Nov. 19-Dec. 3. The men’s team will also be competing in their FIBA Asia pre-qualifier in February. For the men, the Pacific Games will be an opportunity to defend their 2019 gold medal and continue their journey in FIBA Asia. For the women, it’s an opportunity to get their first medal since 1999.

This weekend, there will be several tryouts as the national program works to boost its rosters in preparation for 2023.

Tryouts

U17 women's tryouts were conducted last weekend at the National Basketball Training Center in Tiyan. It was an opportunity for elite players to polish their skills and impress coaches.

The open call was to field a squad for the 2023 U17 FIBA Oceania Championships slated for September in Papua New Guinea.

The first tryout was held Feb. 4. Head coach Merwin Martin said he is hopeful that more athletes will come out to the next tryouts so that Guam can put its best foot forward.

Placing in the Oceania championships offer a gateway for FIBA Asia and opportunities are bountiful if Guam can continue to elevate its style of play to meet regional competition. Guam men placed third and Guam women placed fourth at the recent U15 Oceania Championships held on island in November 2022. Their placing secured them a pre-qualifier berth at the U16 FIBA Asia Tournament in Jordan.

Martin, who has represented Guam in as a member of the men’s national team, said playing against tougher competition always brings out the best in athletes, and he wants that for his U17 squad.

“Going up against tough competition, we hope that they’ll be better basketball players by the end of the tournament. The goal is to continue to elevate Guam basketball in all levels,” he said.

As far as athletes, skill is always a priority, but there are other intangibles that can help players rise up on the prospect list.

“We’re looking for players who are coachable and can adapt to any system,” said Martin, adding that he is looking for players who have a good character on and off the court.