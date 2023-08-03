The Marianas Cup, a regional soccer tournament, returns for its 2023 edition Thursday and Saturday in the commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, featuring men’s and women’s soccer teams from Guam and Saipan competing for regional champions honor.

Guam will be sending a contingent of 46 players and staff to Saipan for the annual tournament.

“The objective of this competition is solely to win,” said Dominic Gadia, Guam U23 National Team head coach. “Since the inception of this competition, it’s always been about who lifts the trophy at the end of the matches. As this is mainly a U23 competition, and for most of our players, their first opportunity to compete internationally at this level, the goal of this phase of their development is to learn to win. The expectation to perform and get the desired outcome must be hammered into these players as it will only help them prepare for their upcoming Asian Football Confederation competition in September.”

Joining the young squad, veterans Jason Cunliffe and Jude Bischoff will provide the team with experience. Gadia said the opportunity to play alongside senior leadership is something younger players should relish and will provide for on-field, realtime strategy and coaching.

“This is a derby and I expect a very difficult NMI team playing with the full support of the islands behind them,” said Gadia, the first Guam Men’s National Team captain to hoist the original Marianas Cup trophy after Guam’s win in 2007.

Guam’s U23 team consists of goalkeepers Josiah Jones and Saena San Nicolas and players Joshua Bamba, Levi Buckwalter, Nicolas Chargualaf, Gio De Vera, Caleb Elwell, Daniel Glasscock, Meto Harmon, EJ Manibusan, Nate Mortera, Donovan Moss, Bryan Nakamine, Kai Pahl, Beau Perez, CJ Sablan, Samuel Stenson, and Shuntaro Suzuki. The team also includes Cunliffe and Bischoff.

For the women’s side, Guam U23 Women’s National Team head coach Kristin Thompson has her sights set on identifying players for potential selection to the Masakåda, Guam Women’s National Team for the upcoming East Asian Football Federation E-1 Football Championship Women’s Competition in November.

“It is my hope that we can use the Marianas Cup as a steppingstone and high-level training matches for the EAFF competition in late November,” Thompson said.

"I am looking to see who is passionate and committed to improving their level of play,” she said. “I am also looking to see players improve their pace of the game and their overall awareness of the game to see if they are ready to step up and play at the senior level,” added Thompson, a former Guam Women’s National Team player.

The Guam U23 Women’s National Team roster includes goalkeepers Ha’ani Byerly and Feah Fejeran and players Sarah Benavente, Hannah Cruz, Kalle Damian, Giselle Dahilig, Olivia Haddock, Jodee Halili, Jada Han, Maya Iriarte, Samantha Kenney, Cassandra Kido, Kaia Malakooti, Analea Meno, Richelle Ragadio, Dolores San Gil, Lexi Taitague, Reika Tenorio, and Emily Walton. The team also includes senior level player Ariya Cruz.

The matches will be played at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville, Saipan. In a double-header Thursday, the women’s match will be played at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s match at 8:30 p.m. In the double header Saturday, the men’s match will kick off at 5 p.m., followed by the women’s match at 8:30 p.m.

The original Marianas Cup trophies, made from ifit tree wood, are housed by FIFA in the FIFA Museum in Zurich, Switzerland. Additionally, the original Marianas Cup women’s competition trophy is featured on display at the FIFA Museum in Sydney, Australia for the duration of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand.