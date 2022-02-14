The Guam Islander Softball Association Guam Seniors 50 are one win away from winning it all, their second world championship in four months.

On Sunday morning (ChST), in the Senior Softball United States of America Original Tournament of Champions 2022, the GISA masters defeated LBK, a team from Texas, 16-10. With the win, played at the Auburndale Sports Complex in Auburndane, Florida, the heart of Polk County, Guam showed up with with one thing on their minds - winning the championship.

“The bats came alive,” said GISA shortstop Keith Hattig, excited to be representing Guam in the AA-level tournament.

Hattig said that he and Russ Maratita had big games, but everyone contributed.

“Everybody just chipped in and did their work,” Hattig said. “Man, everything was just on all cylinders today.”

“The guys we’re so excited after the game,” he added. … “We've worked hard to play and be where we're at. So, you know, everything kind of fell into place.”

After a slow start against LBK, Guam elevated play and dominated the later innings.

“The guys just started off a little slow. Then we can finally caught on and started manufacturing runs, slowly getting back into the game. In the last few innings, we opened it up and gave us a good lead,” Hattig said.

Along with going wins, Guam is earning respect, something Hattig said was lacking on opening day.

“It just always seems like - when we come out here - nobody respects us. Half of the teams we play don't even know where Guam is,” Hattig said. “Some of them think we still wear grass skirts and don't have TV.”

He said that they don’t give us that respect until after the game.

The players representing Team Guam are: Ken Ray Paulino, Keith Hattig, Jose Dibene, Glen Nelson, Tim Aguon, Wilton Acta, Pete Aguon, Gerard Mendiola, Ed Mendiola, Russ Maratita, Bob Meno, Joe Rivera, Herb Hattig, Ed Chaco, Manny Babauta, Lenny Neal, Troy Anderson, Dave Aguon and Vince Meno.

Guam, with the win, await either LBK or Manifest, another team from Texas. Whichever Texas team emerges from the double-elimination bracket, they are going to have to beat the undefeated islanders twice.

Moving up in the world

Guam advanced to Auburndale by winning the Senior Softball World Masters Championship AA Division in Las Vegas, Nevada, in October 2021.

Now, at the pinnacle of AA, Guam will automatically advance to the AAA Division. With a couple of younger players moving up in age, GISA will have an even-larger talent pool to harvest and train new recruits.

“I believe we'll be able to compete in the Triple-A,” Hattig said. “We’ve got Pat Alvarez, Benji Pangelinan. We’ve got a couple of guys coming from the 40s.”