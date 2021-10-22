Guam Pacific Tennis Club hosts tournament

The Guam Pacific Tennis Club is hosting the 5th Annual Colors Tournament at the public tennis courts in Tamuning, the club announced in a press release.
The 2021 tournament, which is graciously sponsored by Enterprise Rent-a-Car, will help raise funds for GPTC's community projects in 2022, including maintenance of the Tamuning tennis courts and improving the facility's lighting system, equipment and restrooms.
If enough money is raised, GPTC Chairman Ascencio Vicente said, the club will offer an introductory tennis class to the community.
To learn more about GPTC, contact Vicente at epartner@ite.net.
