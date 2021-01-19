Even before the coronavirus pandemic made its way onto Guam’s shores, the Guam Pacific Tennis Club had planned on filling in the cracks and repainting the tennis courts adjacent to the Tamuning Mayor’s Office. For many years, pounding rain, unrelenting heat and ample use had turned the once proud looking facility into something less than desirable.

On Saturday morning, the GPTC made good on its promise and held an official “paint-breaking” ceremony, rolling the first strips of brightly colored blue acrylic paint onto the neglected surface.

In the past few weekends leading up to the ceremony, tennis club volunteers filled in cracks and prepared the surface to receive a fresh coat of paint. With Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera and her vice mayor on hand, leading the festivities while standing on the concrete tapestry of blue, green, red that more resembled a Jackson Pollack painting than a tennis facility, the 40-plus volunteers went to work.

Community, civic partnership

“We try to work as long as we can, eight or 10 hours a day - weekends only, because it’s voluntary type of work,” said Ascencio Vicente, the club’s chairman of the board.

Vicente said that the painting phase of the project should be complete in about four to six weeks and then they will begin on Phase 2.

“The lights are going to be the next phase of the project,” he said. “So many businesses are going to be helping us. We appreciate that.”

He added that he appreciates the relationship between his organization and the mayor’s office and welcomes the “opportunity to give back to the community.”

With regular time slots at the Tamuning courts, 6 to 10 p.m, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, the refurbishment will not only benefit the club, but the island’s growing tennis community.

Months of fundraising

“We are the ones benefitting and some members of the community,” said GPTC President Nilda Ramirez, one of the group’s founding members.

She added that her club, for many months, has been raising funds for the project. While she recognizes the courts require more than what they are able to contribute, the work they are doing will make the courts playable enough until a more permanent solution becomes available.

“Before the pandemic, actually, we were starting to think of resurfacing, but it was too costly, Ramirez said. “I think the mayor’s office has no available funds for that. … For the meantime, we are just having it repainted.”

With tennis one of the limited number of playable sports, but not host formal competition amid the pandemic, Ramirez said she is seeing more people using the courts than ever before and is pleased the project is getting underway to benefit the island.

“It’s good for the community and everybody is getting active again,” she said. "That is good news.”

A thank you for the sponsors

She said that tennis and exercise is more important than ever before because of the virus.

“You have to fight the virus through exercising. You have to keep moving. You have to be physically fit,” she said.

Ramirez, advocating fitness said that tennis “benefits for our health, … physically and mentally, and is a stress-reliever.”

She was also quick to thank the donors, sponsors, volunteers, and Mayor Rivera.

“Mayor Rivera, from day one, has been very supportive of us,” she said. “She has always kept her communication open for us.”

Rivera, who delivered a speech and presented Ramirez with a certificate, stressed the importance of government working together with the private sector.

“Working with the different clubs is important because they help us to beautify the facility and get the needed materials, especially with all the budget cuts that’s going on with the government of Guam,” Rivera said. “So, this is another example of the public-private partnership that we have. … The volunteers are working together and bringing harmony and unity, which is very important for all of us in the community and the island.”

Rivera also recognized that GPTC’s work is only a temporary solution and more needs to be done when funds become available.

“DPR (Department of Parks and Recreation) is going to be helping us,” she said. “The government of Guam is going to continue to help us. Right now, this is something we can do right away.”

“It needs to be refurbished,” she said, pointing to the filled-in cracks. “Resurfacing also needs to be done for safety. We’re doing whatever we can to make things happen.”