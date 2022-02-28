With help through volunteerism and community and corporate sponsorship, the Guam Pickleball Association opened a multi-day training program for youth leaders from Mañe’lu at the Tamuning Mayor’s Office tennis courts on Saturday.

Although intermittent rains made teaching the 20-plus teenagers challenging, the first training installment provided the school-age kids a foundation for learning a new sport, which they will use to then teach the younger member’s of Mañe’lu, formerly knows as Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Guam, family members and peers.

Norita Charfauros, Mañe’lu project director, explained that the pickleball project is made possible through a Youth Impact grant. There are two parts to the grant: the first is to go into schools and teach positive actions; the second part is to teach youth and families.

The Youth Impact grant, as stated in a Government of Guam press release, allotted $739,154 to Mañe’lu for the Youth Impact (School-Based Youth Development and Youth Empowerment Programs).

“They're going to learn how to pay pickleball, teach people at our sites how to play pickleball, and they're also going to be the ones to set up the practices and the tournament that we want to get together," said Norita Charfauros, Mañe'lu project director.

Charfauros explained that she chose pickleball because the sport looked fun, something children might enjoy.

Chaufauros, previously unfamiliar with the sport, contacted U.S. Air Force 36th Wing Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens, whom she had previously met at a function on Andersen Air Force Base. She knew that Owens was a pickleball fanatic and hoped she would be willing to help teach her youth leaders.

Owens, a public affairs journeyman at Andersen Air Force Base, jumped at the opportunity.

“I'm really enjoying coming out and teaching these kids, I think that there is a lot to learn,” Owens said. "There is a lot to learn a new sport, but once they play it a couple times, it's easy to just go out and you continue to learn the rules. The kids look like they're having a fun time, despite the weather.”

“I'm more than willing to teach the kids pickleball, it's something that I am very passionate about and I hope that these kids can be passionate about it one day too,” added Owens.

While the sport can be played on nearly any hard surface and learning the game does not come with a steep learning curve, rackets can be quite pricey. From $30 to $250, the cost of a single pickleball paddle can be too much for many youngsters and their families to bear. But Madeline “Ronni” Connelly, the president of the PGA, explained that several rackets on hand were donated by Electrum Pickleball.

“The fact that they would sponsor me is amazing,” Connelly said. "I am very thankful for their generosity, especially since they might not know very much about Guam.”

“I'm feeling very lucky that we got these paddles from a great, big sponsor in the states,” she added.

Kimita Kouch, a 16-year-old youth leader, participated in the training session.

She told The Guam Daily Post that this was her first time playing pickleball. She also shared that she enjoyed learning a new skill and had a great time.

“I like it,” she said. “I was nervous at first.”