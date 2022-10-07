Team Guam, sanctioned by Guam Motorcycle and ATV Corporation entered the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme, or FIM, Motocross of Nations last month. This was a first in Guam's motorcycling history, according to the Guam Motorcycle and ATV Corporation.

Team Guam racers competed against over 30 other teams from around the world and placed 17th in the competition. This year, the event was held at Redbud Park in Buchanan, Michigan from Sept. 23-25.

Team Guam entered the Motocross of Nations, or MXON, with high hopes. After qualifying for the main event, Team Guam's Sean Lipanovich, Benny Bloss and Joshua Varize, raced the main event, or MXON show, Sept. 25.

"This was very exciting for Team Guam as we were happy just to be included in the main show on Sunday. We had Sean Lipanovich, Benny Bloss and Joshua Varize on the team. Sean was our local, born and raised, rider in the Open class. He races in southern California and is busy running his motocross school, SLMX," Guam Motorcycle and ATV Corporation officials stated in a news release.

Before Team Guam was able to show off their skills in the show on Sept. 25, they first had to clear the qualifying races the day before.

The qualifying races "were stressful as we did not know how we compared to the other countries," GMAC officials said. "Everyone in the pits were quiet and not too many smiles in the morning. But Benny Bloss came out swinging first, in the 450 class qualifying moto, and finished 14th out of 34 entered nations."

Varize was next and finished strong in the 10th spot.

Lipanovich, riding a 450cc KTM, came in 22nd in the open class.

The racers, as a team, ended up in 14th place in the qualifying races and were eligible for the show on Sept. 25.

When the show came around the next day, so did the rain.

"Sunday was a mud fest as occasional rain forecast came true. The focus was to stay on two wheels and try not to crash as the mud was heavy and sloppy, so recovery from a crash would mean mud in all the wrong places," GMAC officials said.

Bloss and Varize raced in the Moto 1, with decent starts. Bloss was up to sixth place in three laps but a couple of slow speed crashes dragged his position to 16th. Bloss fought to get back into the top positions but his engine overheated with two laps to go, according to the corporation. He remained in the race of attrition to get 34th in Moto 1. Varize, riding a 250cc bike, struggled with the mud but kept pushing and finished 29th out of 40.

In Moto 2, Varize and Lipanovich raced in Open and MX2 classes. Lipanovich had an impressive start and battled to keep up with bigger riders.

"Sean rode so hard that his engine started smoking at the end of the race. The engine did not seize, but he nursed it to a 32nd finish. Josh had a good start and on his second and last moto, he battled on to finish 20th, besting his Moto 1 score," GMAC officials stated.

In the last race, Team Guam's Bloss and Lipanovich were up again. Bloss' mechanic had time to swap a backup motor for the final race. Bloss wasn't able to finish. Midrace, he went to the mechanic's area, citing engine troubles.

"So, he and his mechanic decided to pull out of Moto 3 and go back to the pits. Benny finished 35th in Moto 3," GMAC stated.

Meanwhile, Lipanovich was on a mission to finish, despite the onslaught of rain. He switched to a backup bike that had passed the tech inspection two days before. Lipanovich took it easy and looked for a finish. Other teams had pulled out of the last race due to attrition, according to GMAC. Lipanovich placed 32nd.

Accompanying Team Guam in the MXON were managers Pete Lipanovich and Charlie Burgess. Stan Yasuhiro is the national federation representative and coordinator. Pete Lipanovich handled the team's and riders’ needs and Burgess, also an active motocross racer in the Redbud area, had many connections that tremendously helped Team Guam finish the race. The team was made up of a total of 20 knowledgeable and professional people, according to the corporation.