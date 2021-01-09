For many months, a dozen of Guam’s female football players have been waiting to lace up their cleats, slap on their shoulder pads and pop on their helmets for the recently formed Women’s Football League Association.

The league promotes women's equality and promises female athletes a venue to compete.

The WFLA, founded in 2019 by Lupe Rose, is touted as a professional female tackle football league, headquartered in Lancaster, California.

Two years later, the league, which boasts 32 teams, has not had a single play or set of downs, leaving Guam players in limbo.

According to Rose, who is also the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of SHE Beverage Company, the WFLA’s 2020 exhibition season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and is still on hold due to the state’s unabated spread of COVID-19.

“As the CEO of the SHE brand and the WFLA, it would be selfish of both you and I to put others at risk,” Rose said in a video posted to the league’s Facebook page.

With the season on hold, again, fans of women’s tackle football will have to wait at least a while longer to watch professional football and see Rose’s manifestation become a reality.

The Guam Daily Post has been able to determine that, of the 32 teams, there may be only four owners: Lupe Rose, LA Fames; Tamecka Dixon, New Jersey Dames; Debra Atney, Atlanta Amazons; and Ja-Rule, New York Stars. The Post attempted to contact Dixon and Atney, listed as the two newest owners, but has not been successful.

Would you buy a team?

On the WFLA website, the league is advertising to sell its franchises for $500,000 each. The following teams are listed for sale: New Orleans Melody, Charlotte Cruise, Boston Gypsies, Chicago Storm, Detroit Freeze, Philadelphia Assassins, Milwaukee Queens, Baltimore Belles, Pittsburgh Vixens, Cleveland Captains, Seattle Reign, Minnesota Shield Maidens, Jacksonville Crocs, Utah Quakes, Portland Pirates, Kansas City Red Feathers and Albuquerque Angels.

After visiting wflafootball.com, answering a short questionnaire, paying $500,000 and submitting financials, bank statements, tax returns and other documents proving other sources of income, owning a women’s tackle football team can become a reality.

But, who is Lupe Rose and is owning an unproven franchise in a brand new league worth the risk on investment?

On June 3, 2019, four months before the WFLA hosted open tryouts in Las Vegas, Nevada, SHE Beverage Company hosted a meeting, apparently looking for potential investors.

During a 12-minute video clip of the meeting, Rose, a self-proclaimed master of marketing and branding and creator of profitable companies, claims to have launched her career at the age of 21 by selling the idea of the Breakfast Bagel Sandwich to McDonald’s for $500,000.

“I contacted McDonald’s about selling them a menu item,” Rose said. “I heard that they were looking for menu items. … When I heard of McDonald’s seeking ideas, I felt, ‘Well, maybe I should create a proposal and sell off one of my ideas to McDonald’s.’”

From there, Rose claims to have sold the “Tributes” clothing line to Versace.

She said that it became a hot commodity.

She also has said she invented a dietary supplement water, Supplement H2O, that she proclaims to cure kidney disease, help treat cancer patients and aid in treating "diabetes, autism, stress, anxiety (and) so many other things.”

“I created that product and, again, I’m not trying to be braggadocios - just sharing my testimony.”

How is the WFLA funded?

In January 2020, SHE Beverage Company was scheduled to have an initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stock Market, but the IPO has since been postponed.

The Guam Daily Post asked Rose to comment if the postponement of the IPO and the WFLA’s inactivity were related.

“I WILL NOT ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT SHE BEVERAGE COMPANY,” she responded in all caps. “Send me your newspaper or your credentials for your media outlet and I will forward to my publicist and she will be in contact.”

The Post sent the same question, and several others, to the publicist but has not received a response from Rose or her publicist.

The Post also contacted two of Guam’s players who have signed letters of intent with the WFLA, but one has not responded and the other requested that questions be sent to LA Fames owner Lupe Rose.

“I feel really sorry for the hundreds of young ladies who are going to have their dreams broken by this WFLA league,” posted Scott Williams in the comments section of the YouTube video.