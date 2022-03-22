Due to increased demand by parents and players, Guam PONY Baseball is adding another season to provide competitive safe baseball activity for students enrolled in Guam's middle schools. The extra season will provide additional weekends of healthy, fun and safe activities for players and families.

“Due to more demand this season, we have decided to give the middle school age kids an extra season to help improve their skills, baseball IQ and get more game-time experience,” said PONY marketing director Mike Soderquist. “Hopefully, we can continue to garner more interest in baseball from the Guam youth by providing more opportunities like this. The more interest we can instill in the players at an early age will help grow the sport of baseball on Guam into the future.”

The April PONY Baseball League is open to newly-formed or existing 14U teams and players that would like to play more baseball this spring.

The league hopes to get six teams to fill the league and begin play the first weekend of April. Games will be played on Saturdays 10 am, 12:30 p.m. and 3 pm. at the Triple J Auto Guam Baseball Academy Field on Okkodo High School’s campus in Dededo. All teams are guaranteed nine games on a regulation 50-foot pitching and 70-foot baseball diamond. The April PONY 14U League requires a $1,000.00 team fee. PONY Baseball will provide officials, leather baseballs and a quality, maintained field. A $300.00 award will be given to the champion team.

"Guam Amateur Baseball Association along with Guam PONY Baseball is happy to extended the PONY 14U Baseball League,” said league director Bill Bennett. “GABA is dedicated to supporting healthy lifestyle-inspired activities through innovative baseball programs like 76 PONY Middle School Baseball League. The 76 PONY Middle School Baseball League has been an annual league played in January-March each year. The 2022 76 PONY Middle School Baseball League just completed its seventh season where six middle school participated with a 21-game schedule.”

Interested schools or individuals that would like to form a team in this year's league should contact Bennett at 671-483-6500 or at gaba@guambaseball.com.

(Daily Post Staff)