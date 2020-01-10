Entering into its fourth year, Guam PONY Baseball has teamed up with South Pacific Petroleum Corporation/76 Circle K for its annual Middle School Baseball League.

Expected to start on Feb. 1 and run through March, the league offers middle school students a chance to experience America’s favorite pastime.

With multiple games to be played on Wednesdays (3 p.m and 5 p.m.) and Saturdays (4 p.m.) at the Triple J Guam Baseball Academy Field at Okkodo High School, the weekslong league is designed to give youngsters a taste of the sport in a competitive, safe and encouraging environment.

"Guam PONY is very appreciative that 76 continues their support of youth sports on Guam,” said Bill Bennett, league director. “76 is dedicated to support healthy lifestyle-inspired activities through innovative baseball programs like 76 PONY Middle School Baseball League.”

Lessening the burden for players and teams to participate, especially those without expendable finances, there is no fee for school teams to enter, stated a news release. Along with free tuition, baseballs, umpires, and field-usage fees are generously covered through the SPPC/76 sponsorship.

League games, governed by the National Federation of High School rules, are education-based for middle school and high school athletic competition. The application of the official rules will be under the jurisdiction of the Guam Amateur Baseball Officials Association.

"This league will also allow the 11- to 14-year-old student-athletes to further hone their baseball skills to prepare them for more advanced play in high school," Bennett said.

League officials and coaches will work together to model good sporting behavior and on-field safety, added Bennett.

The course, with positive reinforcement teaching methods at its core, seeks to instill values that will serve the players as they further their baseball careers, and beyond.

With sizable prizes at stake, Guam PONY Baseball will donate a set of catcher’s gear to the league champion. For the team placing second, eligible players will receive a tote bag.

For more information, contact Bill Bennett at 483-6500.