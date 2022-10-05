After two days of competition, Guam’s U17 National Team has struggled in the AFC U17 Asian Cup Bahrain 2023 Qualifiers in Bogor, Indonesia.

On opening day, Saturday, Guam lost to United Arab Emirates 9-0. In Guam’s second match, on Monday, the team lost to host nation Indonesia 14-0.

Before the game against Indonesia, Guam head coach Sam San Gil said he was expecting a “tough match.” He also said he was hoping for “improvement” and “quicker” movement to the ball.

Against UAE, Abdulaziz Mohamed Almarzooqi led his team to victory with a hat trick and Waleed Mallalla Alhammadi scored twice. Gaith Abdalla Almusharrkh, Mohammed Jumah Almansoori, Ali Jamal Alkhzaimi, and Hilal Ahmed Alsuwaidi each scored once for UAE.

The Guam Football Association said in a news release that Pakansari Stadium will be closed to spectators as a security precaution after an incident during one of Indonesia’s league matches held over the weekend. After the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, about 902 kilometers from Pakansari Stadium, chaos and violence erupted after a 3-2 loss by home team Arema FC, resulting in casualties, according to a statement by the PSSI.

In addition to a closed stadium, a moment of silence was reportedly held for victims from the league incident ahead of Monday’s matches in Indonesia.