Guam Pro Volley, a local youth volleyball club, recently sent two of its teams to Hawaii over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend to participate in the TransPacific Volleyball Championships, GPV announced in a press release. More than 250 teams from the United States, China, Mexico, Thailand, American Samoa, and Canada were taking part over the three days at the Hawaii Convention Center.

GPV teams have been training year-round over the last few years and have had the opportunity to play in some local tournaments in an attempt to stay sharp throughout the COVID years. The two teams, playing in the under-14 division and the under-16 division, have been looking forward to this tournament for some time to really test themselves against more experienced competition, GPV said in the release.

On Day One, the Guam Pro U14 team won 3 straight matches without giving up a single set. On Day Two, the girls won 2 out of 3 matches, qualifying for the Gold bracket, which consisted of the top 12 teams. They battled hard but lost in their first playoff match to a very experienced Mauloa U14 White team. The team did an outstanding job, finishing ninth out of 44 teams in their age group with a 5-2 record overall, GPV said in the release.

The Guam Pro U16 team finished pool play with a 2-4 record, competing for every point and earning its way into the Flight bracket where the girls won all 3 of their matches, finishing the tournament with a 5-4 overall record, GPV said.

It was an amazing result and experience for both teams as it was officially their first off-island tournament in club history. These young ladies and their coaches should be extremely proud of the work they put in and what they accomplished in Hawaii. They’ve since returned to island and will be looking to get right back to work as they prepare for the upcoming UOG volleyball league, GPV said in the release.