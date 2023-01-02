Editor’s note: Over the next few days, The Guam Daily Post will share some of the outstanding sports accomplishments of 2022. In this first article of the series, the Post chronicles the highlights of an amazing masters softball team a pair of high school teams where one title just wasn’t enough. There were so many highlights, and even a lowlight or two, in the 2022 island sports scene that choosing the most memorable accolades is no easy task — but here it goes.

GISA 50s win world championship

Early in March 2022, Guam Islander Softball Association Seniors 50 won the world championship at the Senior Softball United States of America Original Tournament of Champions 2022. In front of a packed audience at the Auburndale Sports Complex in Auburndale, Florida, Guam dropped the Lone Star State champions 20-4, proving not everything is bigger and better in Texas.

“I think our Guam teams are even now more respected that we also can play with the best in the world,” Keith Hattig told the Post in March.

2 rugby titles for Friars and Royals

The Father Duenas Memorial School Friars and Notre Dame High School Royals girls varsity rugby teams made history in 2022, winning not one, but two rugby championships.

In May 2022, both the Friars and Royals claimed rugby titles. For the Friars, the 34-0 drubbing of the Southern High School Dolphins was their sixth straight title. For the Royals, their 24-7 win over the Dolphins solidified the three-peat.

Before the start of the 2022-2023 season, a preseason scheduling change allowed the Friars and Royals to do something no other team on Guam had ever done — win two rugby titles in the same year. Originally slated as a third quarter sport, the rugby season wasn’t supposed to kick off until late January 2023. Football, which is historically a first quarter sport, was moved to the fourth quarter because recently-ordered protective equipment had not been received. Stakeholders petitioned for rugby to move to the second quarter, allowing a quarter in between rugby and football to give the players a chance to heal and recover from a physically taxing season.

“There is one quarter between rugby and football so that athletes can recover from potential injuries,” the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association said in a press release.

In December 2022, the Friars earned their seventh straight rugby title, blanking the Okkodo High School Bulldogs 26-0. The Royals, in a much closer contest, earned their fourth consecutive rugby title, edging the Dolphins 10-7 in dramatic come-from-behind fashion.

Like she did in the semifinals, the Royals’ Seniayath Bell turned a late-minute streak down the sideline into an emotional game-winning try.

“Whenever Sen is on the field, it just gives our team a sense of confidence,” said Notre Dame head coach Paul Claros. “She doesn’t have to score, but when she’s on the field, we tend to score a lot more than when she’s not out there.”

Friars, Royals claim multiple team wrestling titles

Not to be outperformed by their schools’ rugby teams, the Friars and Royals each earned a pair of wrestling team titles in 2022. For the Friars and Royals, their first quarter wins took place in March 2022 and, again, in October 2022.

For the Friars, their latest title was their seventh consecutive team title. For the Royals, their championship victory was their second in a row.

“We all worked hard in practice and gave it 100% out there,” said FD’s Rayn Rios, who was nominated league MVP.