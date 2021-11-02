Team Guam left the Davis Cup competition in Bahrain fighting through a difficult draw and with Derek Okuhama securing a win in his singles match, but unable to come out victorious in their other matches.

“We played three matches and lost all of them,” Torgun Smith, team captain said of Guam’s pool play. “We had solid showing in all three matches. They were competitive.”

Playing against Bahrain, Team Guam had two three-setters and Camden Camacho also went to three sets in his match. Smith said Camacho could have won if he wasn’t suffering from the heat.

In the doubles against Bahrain, Guam was up 3-2 in the third set with a break but Bahrain managed to come back and win the third set 6-3, which was a close, competitive match, Smith said.

Smith said the guys from Guam did respectably against the host country in that match despite the 0-9 record.

Okuhama won his match 6-0, 7-6 against Namazbek Diushembiev from Kyrgyzstan.

It was Okuhama’s first singles win and his second time playing singles in the Davis Cup.

“I think it was a really great win for us because it helped us get on board and created some momentum heading into singles as we had a really good chance of winning this tie,” Okuhama said.

In the second set, Okuhama said he thinks Diushembiev changed his strategy. He played more aggressively and really went for his shots, Okuhama said of his opponent.

“Which he executed well, so second set was a lot closer and tougher for me because that also made me have to raise my level,” he recalled.

After a tough draw, Team Guam met with Smith who told them the plan going into the matches.

“You try not to think too much about these things and I always just try to play my best and focus on things I can do in a match. It would have been nice to get a better draw for sure though,” Okuhama said.

Smith too said the draw was disappointing but “it’s a good challenge for us to be able to play against these stronger teams for the experience and to see how our guys stack up against the top teams early on.”

Guam looked to be promoted to Group 3 but did not this year. Smith said there are tough teams coming down to Group 4 including Kuwait, Qatar and Sri Lanka who are strong teams which will not improve Guam’s overall chance for promotion.

“The standard will be, next year, similar to the standard this year, I believe,” Smith said.

Building a local talent pool

Building Guam’s local talent pool to become a team capable of advancing to Group 3 is still a challenge.

Smith said the biggest challenge is competitive opportunities and not having enough high-level match play on Guam.

“We need the better competition to improve so our best chance is our college players having the chance to play against stronger competition and therefore they can improve,” Smith said.

Okuhama said he expected tough matches going into the competition and he said all of the players for Team Guam played their best, even with some difficulties. Mason Caldwell and Camacho had to fight through cramps on the last day during the match against Kyrgyzstan

“The effort was there in all of our ties which I’m happy about,” he said.

Smith said he was proud of all of the players and their fight.

“The difficult draw, that never deterred the the confidence that we could we could overcome it,” he said.