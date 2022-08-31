In late August, a four-member team from Guam competed in Spartan Trifecta Hawaii in Oahu, Hawaii, and all four qualified for the Spartan Trifecta World Championship in Sparta, Greece.

While competing at the Kualoa Ranch, the quartet of Guamanians, James Sardea, Sharon Hawley, Tiela Roland and Jonathan Parker conquered the trifecta, a two-day obstacle course race event, featuring Beast, Super, and 5K Sprint Divisions.

The Beast consisted of a 21K course with 30 separate obstacles. The Super, about half the size of the Beast, contained 25 obstacles over 10 kilometers of elevation and equally-rugged terrain. The 5K Sprint, the event’s final competition, was more of a lighthearted event, allowing teams to conquer the smaller course as a team and take photos and videos.

In the Beast, in 3 hours, 34 minutes, 34 seconds, Hawley posted the foursome’s best time. Competing in the Female 35-38 Division, she was the age group’s second fastest finisher.

“The competition was amazing. There are so many people: new Spartans, veteran Spartans, competitive racers and racers that were there just for fun,” Hawley said. “You push each other to do your best.”

For more than 3 1/2 hours, Hawley and the rest of the field tested themselves with intense challenges, some of which had the racers running over fire and hot coals, lugging weights on their backs and traversing 30-foot slatted walls. While not every obstacle went according to plan, the 35-year-old mother of five was always eager to help those who had fallen or had difficulty on any of the challenges.

"The closest competition around you are the ones that are looking out for each other on the trail,” said Hawley, who placed second in the division. “If my competitor tripped, I would be saying, ‘Are you OK?’ When we caught up to each other, at one point, she (Rachel Munoz, the first-place finisher/3:14:46) would ask if my knee was OK,” added Hawley, who is recovering from knee surgery, which she had in July 2022. “At the finish line, she (Munoz) waited for me. Part of the Spartan mentality is to support one another both on and off the course.”

About eight minutes after Hawley finished the Beast, Guam’s Jonathan Parker, in 3:42:12, crossed the finish line. Parker, who competed in the Male 25-29 Division, placed sixth in his age group. Not too far off the sub-four-hour pace, Teila Roland and James Sardea pushed through the tape. Roland, who competed in the Female 25-29 Division, in 4:17:54, placed fifth in the age group. Sardea, competing in the Male 50-54 Division, in 4:30:17, placed 12th.

Sardea told The Guam Daily Post that besides the enormously challenging obstacles, the intense heat was a huge factor.

“Because just finishing is hard, cramping, the heat and obstacles can really get you hurt,” Sardea said. “Nutrition and hydration were very important.”

Roland, like Hawley, was still recovering from surgery. Prior to Hawaii, she had undergone shoulder surgery and was fearful that her health and conditioning wouldn’t be strong enough to compete at a high level.

“My biggest challenges were working through fears and my legs cramping up,” she said. “When it came to working through fears, I just took a big, deep breath and carefully did the obstacles. Once I did it, surprisingly, my shoulder felt stable and not like it was about to dislocate like it had done prior to surgery.”

As Roland finished all of the obstacles, surprising herself on a few of them, faith in herself grew.

“I gained a bit of confidence in my newly-stable shoulder,” she said. “As far as the cramps in my legs, I had to just keep moving, otherwise it got worse, and I had run out of electrolyte tablets. But as soon as I got to the next water station and got some more water in me, I was good to go for the rest of the race.”

“I would like to thank the people who flew out from Guam to compete and my fiance’s (Isaiah Cristobal) family for the amazing support throughout all the races,” Roland said.

Although Roland placed fifth in the Beast and fourth in the Super, she said that she is still not competing at 100%.

“I’m slowly getting back to where I was before I had surgery,” she said.

Like Roland, Hawley's ability to ration — and remember to take — hydration supplements proved to be challenging.

“Saturday, I forgot my electrolytes,” Hawley said. “I cramped at mile eight, recovered, but then cramped on the top of the bender obstacle."

“I pushed through the pain," Hawley said. "'If you can just make it another minute, focus on something else and keep moving, you can do it,'" she remembered telling herself.

"Sometimes, I just had to think about how lucky I am to be able to do this, grateful I am still able to run," she said. “And then, somewhere, deep down, I would draw more energy to keep going and push past the feeling of giving up.”

Hawley thanked Urban Fitness and Sardea, the gym's owner, for helping with her training for the event.

"A huge shout out to Urban Fitness for having the right gym and workouts to prepare me for these races," she said. "James has been very supportive in my recovery, helping me regain the strength in my knee, and helping me to get back at it."

"I also have to give a shout out to my family and friends who supported my training, helped while I was out of town racing, and those that supported me mentally along this journey," she said.