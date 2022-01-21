San Antonio resident and avid football fanatic Adele Pama Gomez joined the millions of San Francisco 49er fans in celebrating her team’s NFL Wild Card win over the Dallas Cowboys earlier this week.

Despite an early lead, the game still came down to the wire and the last possession and the Niners escaped with 23-17 road win over Dallas at AT&T Stadium. For Gomez and her fiancé Rogelio Esquivel, both of whom have been Niners fans since the days of Jerry Rice and Joe Montana, the win was a beautiful one to take in, especially since the former Dededo resident got to see it live.

“It was a great feeling that you just can’t describe,” she said. “We are both still on a high from that win.”

Hooking up with the San Antonios 49ers Empire on Facebook, Gomez and Esquivel said it felt like a home game with the trademark red and gold packing the stadium and the pregame tailgate party.

“It seemed there was just as many 49ers fans there,” Gomez said. “I walked around the stadium and that’s all your hear ‘Go Niners!' And a fist or elbow bump!”

Now, Gomez along with the rest of Niner Nation – including the thousands of us on Guam – will be rooting for another victory as QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who reportedly has a sore shoulder and thumb, squares up against Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers Sunday (11:15 a.m. Guam time). The weather in Wisconsin is expected to be between Arctic and a single degree below Arctic. Those of us on Guam have no idea how cold that is – but it sounds colder than our freezer.

(Daily Post Staff)