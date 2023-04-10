It has been only five years or so since student-athletes from Guam burst onto the college rugby scene and began making names for themselves and their teams.

With more than a dozen Guam student-athletes playing collegiately for National Intercollegiate Rugby Association Division I and D2 programs, the trend of excellence continues and shows no signs of slowing.

On March 25, four powerful women representing two schools competed in the Crimson 7s Rugby Tournament in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Representing American International College (NIRA D2, No. 4) were Joanne Alvarez, Keiani Pangelinan and Shiela Sarmiento, who helped lead the Yellow Jackets to an impressive sixth-place finish. After a brutal 41-0 loss to host Harvard University, the No. 2-seeded team in the nation, AIC claimed a big win, 29-17, over Princeton University, the nation’s No. 8-seeded team. Emerging from Pool A with an even 1-1 record, the Yellow Jackets defeated Harvard B 19-10 in the plate semifinals. However, the next round proved to be too tough a test for AIC, who lost 14-5 to Long Island University in the plate finals.

Whereas the Yellow Jackets’ tournament bid started slowly and gained speed, Makayla Atoigue and her Brown University Bears (NIRA D1, No. 5) opened with a 31-0 blitz over Northeastern University. In Brown’s final pool-play match, the Bears defeated Sacred Heart University (NIRA D1, No. 6) 19-12.

After a perfect 2-0 record in pool play, Brown advanced to the playoff cup semifinals where they upended Quinnipiac University 21-14.

With a well-earned berth into the cup finals, only Harvard remained. If they could beat Harvard Crimson’s elite A-team, they would become champions. Although Brown came close, the Crimson’s color glowed too brightly, as they knocked off the Bears 14-7.

Despite coming so close to hoisting the highest hardware, Brown's second-place finish illustrated the team's strong physicality and competitive spirit.

“We are a very physical team and I feel as if our defense and physicality is always a priority, which was evident in our performance,” said Atoigue, a 2022 Su Ying Scholar Athlete who led the Notre Dame High School Royals girls rugby team to the championships in 2021 and 2022.

“The load of our success was based on plays that involved every player, resulting in us getting into the final,” she said. “I love my team!”

With her first season of college rugby about to conclude, Atoigue is enjoying the journey and has embraced both 7s and 15s competition.

“I love the style of 15s play and the program's system that I find myself equally enjoying 7s and 15s and their respective training days within the week,” she said. “Being able to execute our 15s plays on a Monday and then pivot into 7s style of play the following day has definitely challenged my team to sharpen our rugby IQs and always be ready.”

Before the tournament, Atoigue had a goal – to contribute to the team’s overall performance. But first, she had to shake away the butterflies.

“I was intimidated coming into my first collegiate rugby 7s tournament, but I focused on my role and responsibility for the team and the impact I'd like to contribute,” she said.