Guam resident Kana Bangs eyes collegiate golf in Japan

Kana Kawamura Bangs, 19, moved from Guam two years ago to pursue high school golf at a private academy in San Diego, California.

And after two years at the Premier Golf Academy, the Chalan Pago resident will be trying to advance her career even further at a university in Japan. But first, the daughter of Chris and Sachiko Bangs will board a plane today and gain experience on the Japanese ladies professional golf tour.

“My coach told me to play professional tournaments in Japan,” said Bangs.

“We’ll see how it goes,” she said.

“I am hoping to see what Japanese golf is like,” she added.

In the mid-to-late 2010s, in her freshman year, Bangs attended Guam Adventist Academy, then transferred to George Washington High School as a sophomore and played golf for the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars. On Guam, during her one year of playing competitively, she won the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association Guam All-Island Golf Tournament.

Since graduating from the Premier Golf Academy in 2021, Bangs has been playing inspired golf, including a tied-for-31st place finish at the IMG Academy World Championship Golf tournament in July. Bangs, who shot a Round 2 three-under-par 69, made the cut and advanced to the fourth round.

She said that she also won the tournament’s putting challenge.

On her way to winning the challenge, advancing to the fourth round, and climbing the ladder to collegiate golf, Bangs has had to overcome great adversity. In 2019, while at the Premier Golf Academy, she fell down a flight of stairs and tore her ACL.

“Right now, I am 100%,” she said.