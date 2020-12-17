When the U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen rolled in to Michie Field for the annual Army-Navy game Sunday at West Point, New York, Guam was on hand and in the stands to witness a rivalry that dates back 120 years.

Moving in unison, the Brigade of Midshipmen marched onto the field with Dededo resident Alexander Saber bearing the guidon – a "voluntold" duty, but one the freshman said he enjoyed for his first Army-Navy game experience.

A member of the Drum and Bugle Corp at the naval academy, Saber said the upperclassmen were looking for someone with experience to carry the guidon in for the game.

"I jokingly said I did from JROTC," said the 2020 Okkodo High grad, who ran cross-country and track for the Bulldogs. "It was a cool experience, because I got to lead the entire brigade onto West Point’s football field."

Saber wasn't the only Guam resident to enjoy the day of ceremony and gridiron glory. Two other Guam residents – Mark Austria and Josh Tenorio – joined their fellow midshipmen at 4,000 strong to cheer on the USNA. Austria, a member of the Class of 2023, graduated from St. Paul in 2019, while Tenorio, a member of the Midshipmen's Class of 2022, graduated from Father Duenas.

The Army vs. Navy game featuring the U.S. military and naval academies is a storied tradition dating back more than a century

While much of the ceremony was skewed thanks to the pandemic, the cadets still donned their dress grays and blues – a testament to the pride in their respective schools and the creeds that lay their foundation. The March On, which featured the Corps of Cadets and the Brigade of Midshipmen, was watched only by the Department of Defense leadership. Even President Donald Trump arrived about 30 minutes before the game and received raucous applause as he walked onto the field for the pregame coin flip.

But, it was still a football game and the rivalry runs deep. Boos and chants of "Beat Navy" and "Beat Army" rained down as teams took the field. The coronavirus pandemic had moved the game to West Point for the first time since 1943, and it was truly a home game, even though no fans were in attendance.

After 60 minutes of ground and pound under a blanket of fog, Army was victorious, 15-0, for its first shutout in the rivalry since 1969. The Midshipmen (3-7) have lost four of their past five meetings with the Black Knights (8-2).