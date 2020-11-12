It’s not too late to join the Guam Rona Challenge: Run to 21, a Trench Event that has drawn in dozens of runners pitting their commitment to fitness against their worst enemies – themselves.

A virtual at-your-pace challenge, the Guam Rona Challenge has pulled in participants of all ability levels, giving them the opportunity to walk, hike, jog or run the distance of the virtual course selected. Mileage is tracked and inputted via Strava.

The last day to sign up is Oct. 15. Slated to end Dec. 31, the virtual fitness feat encompasses 100, 200 or 300 miles – your choice and at your pace.

Sponsored by Uproar Guam and Trench, the special event is a play on the normal New Year’s resolutions, offering a venue for athletes to hit their resolution goals and ring in 2021 fit and healthy, an essential tool towards building a robust immune system to battle COVID-19.

The race will donate a portion of the proceeds to Special Olympics Guam, a nonprofit organization aimed at helping athletes with special needs. This event is open to all participants on and off island.

For Katrina Bumagat, the Race to 21 has opened her eyes to a whole new way of living healthy.

Asked to list her pre-COVID-19 fitness level, she replied, “Not active at all, participated in group fitness classes occasionally.”

As a housekeeping director, she found herself with some downtime due to the lockdown implemented during COVID-19. Always busy, she picked up running during COVID-19 and completed her first half-marathon this past year.

“I decided that I would run my first full marathon by next year, May. I decided to join the challenge so that I can strictly keep up with my training,” she said. “Also, I wanted to end this terrible year with a better version of myself!”

The Race to 21 offers novices an opportunity to test themselves without the pressure of competing against more experienced runners.

For Bumagat, it’s allowed her to put in mileage towards two goals – running and weight loss.

“I’m part of this weight loss challenge with YIGO MAFA, and cardio is good for fat loss,” she said. “My fitness goal for myself by Dec. 31 is to run at a much faster pace but with a lower heart rate. I exercise six days a week, and have one day of recovery.”

While runners may miss the cheer and water stations normally prevalent on the course, Bumagat said there are benefits to virtual competitions.

“We can practice social distancing during this pandemic when achieving an active lifestyle,” she said. “In addition, I don’t feel as much pressure, and I like the flexibility of running at your own scheduled day/time. Lastly, many virtual events you register for, all proceeds will go to a local charity.”

Bumagat says she doesn’t see contact sports coming into play any time soon, and offered this bit of advice to people looking to get fit for the new year.

“Pre-COVID, I was not active at all. I didn’t like how unhealthy I was during an uncertain and scary time so I decided to get into running,” she said. “If you join a virtual event, it keeps you accountable to finish a race, and you’ll still get a finishers shirt and medal when completed. Also, helps to find a support crew to train with and get the races done together … of course, still practicing social distancing.”