Isabella Correa, 17, may have never been to Guam, but the CHamorita’s island roots run deep. Isabella Correa is the eldest daughter of Sharon Correa, a former Yigo resident who graduated from Simon Sanchez High School in 1990. Isabella’s grandparents, George Roberts and Rosa Salas Blas Tugon Roberts, were also from Yigo.

Following in her mother’s footsteps, Isabella Correa earned a scholarship to play fast-pitch softball at Seminole State College in Sanford, Florida. In Fall 2020, competing in the National Junior College Athletic Association Suncoast Conference, she is expected to be a key member of the Raiders' roster.

In college, the standout softball player plans on pursuing a degree in nursing, leading to a career in the medical field. Whichever field she ends up in, she is looking forward to showcasing her skills at the next level on the baseball field.

“I like the competitiveness of being on the field more than anything,” Isabella Correa told The Guam Daily Post from her home in Volusia County, Florida. “I’ll play anywhere,” added the utility player, who usually starts in center field, or on the mound.

While many student-athletes had hoped for a complete season to round-up their stat sheets and get noticed by collegiate scouts, Isabella Correa’s strong sophomore and junior seasons had already placed her on their radar. In November 2019, the soon-to-be Deltona High School graduate had already signed a letter of intent to play for the SSC Raiders. As a two-time member of the MaxPreps All-County Team, she had already become a household name.

Despite already cementing a spot at the next level, Isabella Correa was excited to lead her high school team to a Florida 5A District 4 title. Before the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of the season, the Wolves, 6-2, were showing promise. During the first eight games, Correa amassed a .615 batting average, drove in 17 runs, scored 15, and belted two inside-the-park home runs.

“We could have won this year,” Isabella Correa said. “We really had a good team.”

When Isabella Correa was a child, she grew up playing baseball with the boys, which she credits in helping her become a better athlete.

“I was always playing baseball with the boys,” she said. “It made me stronger and pushed me to play harder.”

In middle school, Isabella Correa was introduced to fast-pitch, and it has been her passion ever since.

“I started playing because I loved to play,” Isabella Correa said. “I went to more and more showcases, and got older, and more into it.

“I realized I can do this.”

With more than 200 games played in the record books, interscholastic competition, travel ball, and postseason competition gave Isabella Correa the necessary amount of competition to become an elite athlete - one of the top prep players in Florida.

“We have sacrificed much, trying to find the right combination of organizations, teams, tournaments, and private lessons, spending many hours, and even more money than I can count to get her skills developed and her ability showcased,” Sharon Correa said. “We are so very proud of Isabella’s accomplishments on and off the field.

“She is kind and nurturing, while being focused and fierce, and leaves no stone unturned when it comes to working towards her goals.”

On her journey, Isabella Correa has had many mentors, but said her mom is the driving force behind her success.

“My mom has always been there to push me to get better,” Isabella Correa said. “Very important to have that motivation growing up to develop discipline and good habits. … It’s good to have that extra push.”

Isabella Correa, the eldest of three sisters, hopes to serve as an example for her younger siblings, Sophia Correa, 14; and Miranda Correa, 11.

“Never stop throwing hard, (and) don’t let up. Always keep pushing to be your best,” Isabella Correa tells her sisters, and other young athletes hoping to play sports at the next level.

Sharon Correa sees the CHamoru spirit in her daughter and knows her strength and determination will serve her well.

“My dad, George Roberts, told me when I was a little girl that Tugon means to charge forward in strength,” Sharon Correa recalled. “I am so very proud to be the mom of a young woman, demonstrating that she too has inherited that spirit and is doing her part in keeping the Tugon legacy alive.”