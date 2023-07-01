The Guam Rugby Club Barbarians recently departed from the A.B. Won Pat International Airport to embark on a three-week tour of the Western U.S. The Barbarians are taking both a U16 boys team and a U16 girls team to participate in two major events. Head coach Tony Costa is supported by U16 boys assistant coach Aiden Bordallo and U16 girls assistant coach Tim Oftana.

The first stop for the GRC Barbarians is San Clemente, California, where they will attend the San Clemente Rhinos Rugby Tens Youth Series.

This prestigious event consists of 15 days of elite-level training and two match days. The players are exposed to full days of professional development starting off with morning wellness and medicals before working on fundamental skills. Players will also have individual testing done both in the gym and on the field to measure their current physical capacities.

The training is not only focused on rugby itself, however, and a holistic approach is implemented by the Rhinos as players are given “enrichment talks,” encouraged and given scheduled time to reflect on and journal their experiences, while also having scheduled time for the participants to assist in the cleaning up of the training center.

Teaching the players sport-specific skills is a great thing, but including these motivational talks and reflection breaks, and keeping them accountable by having them chip in to clean up the facilities brings a whole other layer of development that is wonderful to see and so valuable for the kids to experience.

During this prestigious event, the members of the Barbarians will be selected to participate on different teams for the match days on July 3 and July 9.

While this means they will potentially play against each other, the ability to gel quickly with their new teammates and improve on their verbal and non-verbal communication will only assist them moving forward together.

They won’t have to wait long for the opportunity to implement the new skill sets they’ll work on and learn in San Clemente, as they will travel together shortly thereafter for their second stop on their tour.

After completing their two weeks in San Clemente, the teams will head off to Salt Lake City, Utah, where they will compete in the NAI7S, the largest youth rugby festival in the Americas. The teams will arrive in Salt Lake City on July 16, giving them ample time to prepare and acclimate to the elevation before the tournament takes place July 22 and 23.

This tournament was created "for young athletes to compete with others from around the world, creating a safe, well-organized environment while giving the players the opportunity to be looked at by roughly 30 to 40 scouts at each tournament,” according to the NAI7S website.

With Guam rugby steadily making a name for itself all throughout the college and professional ranks, there’s no doubt the Barbarians will have scouts watching their games on both the boys and girls side.

The Guam Daily Post will continue to update rugby fans on the entire experience for these young ruggers as they do their best to make a name for themselves and for Guam rugby in the U.S. rugby scene.