Guam Rugby Club Barbarians U16 boys sweep pool play competition

BARBARIANS ADVANCE: The Guam Rugby Club Barbarians U16 Boys and Girls teams gather for a group photo at the North American North Invitational Rugby 7s tournament July 23 at the Regional Athletic Complex in Salt Lake City, Utah. The GRC boys won all three of their Tier II Pool 1 games and will play today in the quarterfinals. The GRC U16 girls, a developmental squad, lost their three games in Pool 2. Photo courtesy of Guam Rugby Club

Editor's note: This story will be updated with interviews from players and a wrap up edition will be posted late this week.

Competing in the North American North Invitational Rugby 7s tournament on Saturday, the Guam Rugby Club Boys U16 pounded their way to the top of the Tier II, Pool 1 standings.

In three matches, played at the Regional Athletic Complex in Salt Lake City, Utah, the Barbarians finished a perfect 3-0, defeating USA Rugby South Panther Academy 17-14, South Davis Rugby Football Club 17-14, and, in the day’s final match, upending TOA 2 33-7.

The Barbarians, finishing first in their pool, will face a lower-ranked wildcard team in today’s quarterfinals. 

