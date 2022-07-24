Editor's note: This story will be updated with interviews from players and a wrap up edition will be posted late this week.

Competing in the North American North Invitational Rugby 7s tournament on Saturday, the Guam Rugby Club Boys U16 pounded their way to the top of the Tier II, Pool 1 standings.

In three matches, played at the Regional Athletic Complex in Salt Lake City, Utah, the Barbarians finished a perfect 3-0, defeating USA Rugby South Panther Academy 17-14, South Davis Rugby Football Club 17-14, and, in the day’s final match, upending TOA 2 33-7.

The Barbarians, finishing first in their pool, will face a lower-ranked wildcard team in today’s quarterfinals.