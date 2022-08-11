Guam may have not won any hardware at the 2022 Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy last weekend in Jakarta, Indonesia, but the talented group walked away with two shutouts over Mongolia, and a pair of impressive performances against United Arab Emirates and India.

After dropping their tournament opener in Pool B to UAE 17-10, Guam had less than three hours to prepare for India. Against India, Guam fell to the subcontinent juggernaut 26-21.

In Guam’s two tournament wins, they beat Pool B foe Mongolia on Saturday 17-0, then again on Sunday, 50-0.

Team Guam, out of seven teams, placed fifth overall.

Of the seven teams that participated in the tournament, Singapore smashed their way to a gold medal. Indonesia and Nepal also competed in the tournament.

Team Guam’s roster consisted of Olivia Elliott, Erica Quichocho, Paige Surber, Mariana Crisostomo, Aveah Garrido, Makayla Atoigue, Tori Starr, Levina Terlaje, Adrianna Cruz-Aguon, Patrisha Manlulu, Engracia Atalig, Daria Calvo and Victoria Botelho.

In Guam’s opener, Erica Quichocho scored the game-opening try. After scoring on a long run down the right side line, Guam’s Paige Surber gave the team a 10-5 lead. Unable to capitalize on point after tries or stop UAE’s open-field speed, the Middle Easterners scored the game’s final two tries.

Guam vs. India

Against India, Elliott broke a scoreless try after hauling in a high-lofted pass, which she ran half the length of the field for 5-0 lead. Garrido, adding to the lead, made the conversion.

Garrido, who had a stellar day for Guam, assisted on a try to Terlaje. With Terlaje’s try, which was capped off by another PAT from Garrido, Guam led 14-7.

In the closing seconds of the first half, India leveled the match at 14-all.

India scored the next try, but, after receiving a well-placed pass from Quichocho, Starr ran half the length of the field for the go-ahead goal.

After making the two-point conversion, Guam led 21-19, but, in the remaining 10 seconds, surrendered the game-winner.

Guam vs. Mongolia, pool play

In Guam’s final match of the day, they defeated Mongolia 17-0. Quichocho, Atoigue and Surber each scored a try.

Fifth-place game

On Sunday, in Guam’s final game of the tournament, a half-century to nil drubbing of Mongolia, Surber scored three tries, Starr and Manlulu each added two and Quichocho scored one.