Earlier this week, Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez wrote an email to Guam Rugby Union board member Paul Claros that a transgender student-athlete from Guam High School playing on the school’s girls rugby team must be allowed to play. He wrote that disallowing the student's participation would directly violate Title IX, which protects against “discrimination in interscholastic sports.”

Fernandez's email was written after an issue arose on the season’s opening day, when a transgender member on Guam High’s girls rugby team allegedly injured at least two members of the Tiyan High School Titans.

In that email, Fernandez told Claros that it was the responsibility of GRU's referees to “properly exercise their authority and discretion to ensure the safety of all matches and all athletes who participate in ISA competition.”

Fernandez also wrote that GRU's current rules do not address transgender issues and any amendments to its governance would have to wait until next season.

“We look forward to learning more about the issue and working with GRU over the summer to set rules that will result in an inclusive, safe and competitive season next year,” Fernandez wrote in a media release.

In response to Fernandez’s email and media release, GRU Secretary Joshua Walsh wrote a letter, obtained by Guam Sports Network, to GDOE Interscholastic Sports Association coordinator Marv Linder.

In that letter, Walsh wrote that GDOE was notified in March 2022 that interscholastic competition would be guided by World Rugby bylaws, which preclude male-transgender athletes from participating in women’s rugby if they have not undergone the transitioning process before reaching puberty.

Walsh stated the the GRU is a member of World Rugby, the sport’s governing body, and it abides by its rules regarding transgender athletes because of “player welfare considerations.”

Walsh also stated that GDOE notified GRU on April 23, one day before competition was set to resume after the Easter break, that the public school league did not provide GRU “any assurances that the GRU and its volunteers and its officials who put on girls rugby competition would be indemnified from liability that may be caused by any injuries sustained and attributable to transgender athlete play.”

By transferring the responsibility of players’ safety from GDOE to GRU, but not allowing protection from any potential adverse action, Walsh wrote, the decision put Guam Rugby in an “impossible situation.”

On April 27, after delaying the season a week to discuss the issue of the transgender player’s participation in girls rugby, the GRU held a coaches meeting. After that meeting, GRU decided to disallow the Guam High School transgender player from participating as a female athlete, stating that “eligibility rules cannot allow the risk to players to be increased by allowing the people who have the force and power advantages conferred by testosterone to play with and against those who do not.”

Citing U19 World Rugby laws, GRU wrote that it will proceed with the 2022 season following those laws. The season resumes today at Wettengel Rugby Field in Dededo.

In the day's opening match, a Girls Varsity Division contest, the GHS Panthers are scheduled to play the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars at 9 a.m.

"We have informed the league coaches that the GRU will proceed to organize and put on the ISA 2022 high school rugby competition, but will only do so within the contours of the Guam Rugby Football Union/ISA High School Rugby League Laws & Regulations SY2021-2022 that explicitly cite to all call for conformance to U19 World Rugby laws," Walsh stated in the letter. "Under those rules and regulations, transgender women may not currently play women's rugby because of the size force- and -power-producing advantages by testosterone during puberty and adolescence, and the resultant player welfare risks this creates. Those guidelines do not allow for the Guam High School player to play in the girls competition."